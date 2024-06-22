FlashIntel Announces Expansion into the Japanese Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashIntel, a leading provider of sales enablement tools, proudly announces its official entry into the Japanese market. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in San Francisco, FlashIntel has quickly become a trusted partner for over 500 companies worldwide. The opening of their Tokyo office marks the company's seventh global location.
FlashIntel has earned recognition for its innovative and high-performance solutions, securing a top spot in the 2024 G2 rankings, the largest software review site in the US.
FlashIntel’s cutting-edge solution streamlines the sales process by creating effective target lists using intent and filtering features from publicly available information both domestically and internationally. This approach significantly reduces the time and costs associated with traditional external list purchases. The platform also offers advanced engagement features, enabling automatic outreach through multiple channels such as email, phone, and social media.
A standout feature of FlashIntel is the “AI Parallel Dialer,” which allows users to make simultaneous calls to up to 10 contacts, facilitating up to 500 calls per day per person and generating numerous sales opportunities.
Todd Schecter, VP of Sales of FlashIntel, expressed his enthusiasm about entering the Japanese market:
“We are thrilled to bring FlashIntel’s innovative AI-powered sales enablement solution ‘FlashInfo’ to Japan. Our technology will enhance sales efficiency and conversion rates, allowing salespeople to spend more time engaging with customers. This will revolutionize traditional Japanese sales methods and provide new value to the market.”
For more information and to request a trial, visit FlashIntel.ai and FlashIntel.jp.
Mariko Maeda
Mariko Maeda
FlashIntel Japan K.K.
mariko.maeda@myflashcloud.com