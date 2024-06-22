MEDIA ALERT: Vote For Your Daughter Activists Gather at Supreme Court June 24 for 2nd Anniversary of Dobbs Decision

Maggie O'Neill, founder of the Vote for Your Daughter campaign. Fearless Girls Take on the Supreme Court

Parental rights activists to gather Monday, June 24 to advocate for parents to vote in support of reproductive rights

Our presence symbolizes our unwavering commitment to advocating for a future where every woman's rights are protected and respected.” — Maggie O'Neill, Founder, Vote for Your Daughter

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

On Monday, June 24, Vote For Your Daughter will join supporters in front of the Supreme Court to commemorate the second anniversary of the landmark decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. The event will begin at 2 PM and feature speeches from local and national movement leaders advocating for reproductive rights.

"As we mark the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, it's more important than ever for parents to vote in support of reproductive rights,” says Vote For Your Daughter Founder and CEO Maggie O’Neill. “This November, our votes can make a critical difference in protecting the future of our daughters and ensuring that every woman has the right to make decisions about her own body.”

"Our presence here today symbolizes our unwavering commitment to advocating for a future where every woman's rights are protected and respected. We stand in solidarity with all who believe in the importance of reproductive freedom and the power of the vote."

We invite the media to cover this significant event as Vote For Your Daughter supporters gather in solidarity. Your presence and support are crucial as we continue to advocate for reproductive rights. Look for our #Voteforyourdaughter t-shirts and signs in front of the Supreme Court.

For more information, please visit the Women's March website or Vote for Your Daughter.

WHAT:

Rally to commemorate the 2nd anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade

WHEN:

Monday, June 24, 2024

2:00 PM

WHERE:

In front of the Supreme Court

1 First St NE, Washington, DC 20543

WHO:

Vote For Your Daughter supporters, local and national movement leaders, and community members