Submit Release
News Search

There were 233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,872 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Teams in the Field to Help Disaster Survivors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are working in Leon County communities impacted by the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes to help people apply for FEMA assistance and provide referrals to other disaster resources.

DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. The teams work in pairs and go door to door in impacted neighborhoods to help survivors with applications for assistance and referrals to other resources. DSA teams also visit faith and community-based organizations to share disaster assistance information. 

There are several ways to apply for disaster assistance: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to youtube.com/watch?v=HhtlyTX49RE.

FEMA home inspectors will be in communities to meet with applicants to verify losses. FEMA will contact the homeowner to arrange a time for the inspection. These inspectors carry photo ID badges and will have the applicant’s application number.

FEMA personnel never ask for money for services. There are no fees involved in applying to FEMA. 

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, economic status. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448.

You just read:

FEMA Teams in the Field to Help Disaster Survivors

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more