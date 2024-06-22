FEMA Teams in the Field to Help Disaster Survivors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are working in Leon County communities impacted by the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes to help people apply for FEMA assistance and provide referrals to other disaster resources.

DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. The teams work in pairs and go door to door in impacted neighborhoods to help survivors with applications for assistance and referrals to other resources. DSA teams also visit faith and community-based organizations to share disaster assistance information.

There are several ways to apply for disaster assistance: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to youtube.com/watch?v=HhtlyTX49RE.

FEMA home inspectors will be in communities to meet with applicants to verify losses. FEMA will contact the homeowner to arrange a time for the inspection. These inspectors carry photo ID badges and will have the applicant’s application number.

FEMA personnel never ask for money for services. There are no fees involved in applying to FEMA.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, economic status. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448.