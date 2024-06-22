June 22, 2024

DR-4783-WV-MA-019

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

Disaster Recovery Center in Ohio County is Relocating to Wetzel County, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center at the US Army Reserve Center located at 25 Armory Drive in Wheeling is closing today, June 22, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Ohio County US Army Reserve Ctr 25 Armory Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003 Hours of operation: Closing June 22, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Another DRC will be opening in Wetzel County at the United Methodist Church located at 10 Howard Jeffers Dr. in New Martinsville on Monday, June 24, 2024. It will remain open until June 29, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Wetzel County United Methodist Church 10 Howard Jeffers Dr. New Martinsville 26155 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 24 through June 29, 2024

The Disaster Recovery Centers will be opening on a rotating basis at three locations, including the Wetzel County, Marshall County, and Ohio County for the next few weeks.

Residents of all counties can continue to visit other DRCs in West Virginia. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).