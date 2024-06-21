Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 21, 2024 FDA Publish Date: June 22, 2024 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages

Pet Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: Vitakraft Sun Seed Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Vitakraft Sun Seed Inc. of Weston, OH, is voluntarily recalling one lot of Sun Seed Vita Prima Hedgehog Food because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is also a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products, animal waste, or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Vitakraft Sun Seed was notified on June 18, 2024, by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture that Salmonella was detected in an inspection sample of product from Lot Number 417429. The tests which identified the bacteria were part of random testing performed by the State of Minnesota on consumer products, and not prompted by any consumer concerns. To date, there have been no reports of illness.

Products matching the specific lot number below are being recalled:

UPC # DESCRIPTION LOT EXP 0-87535-40060-4 Sun Seed Vita Prima Hedgehog Food, 25oz 417429 10/18/2025

The package of hedgehog food labeled "Vita Prima" by Sunseed. The package is predominantly yellow and white with a picture of a hedgehog in the bottom left corner. The product is described as "wholesome nutrition" and "all-in-one pellet." Key features highlighted on the package include "vitamin fortified," "highly digestible," and "high in protein." The net weight of the product is 25 ounces (708 grams). The background includes images of grains, emphasizing the wholesome ingredients.

Hedgehogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic, have bloody or mucoid diarrhea, weight loss, decreased appetite, become dehydrated and/or death. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. This means that the asymptomatic hedgehog my shed the pathogen in its feces for a short period of time or persistently without any other symptoms of illness. As with all pathogens, it is imperative to thoroughly wash hands after handling animals, their food, food dishes and their waste to prevent the transmission of this zoonotic disease. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has any symptoms, please contact your veterinarian for proper supportive care.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Products from the recalled lot were distributed to the following states: FL, IN, IL, KY, MA, MI, MN, MO, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, and VA. Retailers and distributors who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to remove these lots from their inventory and shelves.

Consumers who have purchased a product from the recalled lot should discontinue use of the product, handle the remaining product with gloved hands, and wash hands thoroughly after handling the product. The customer may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers who have further questions are welcome to contact Customer Service at 1-800-221-6175 Extension 123, Monday through Friday between 8:30am and 5:00pm EST.