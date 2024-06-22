Recruiting for Good Launches Exclusive Reward Design Your Own Sweet Vegan Heels

Love to do something good for you and Earth Too? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Heels Designed by you! www.TheSweetestHeels.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to do something good for you and Earth Too? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Heels Designed by you! www.TheSweetestHeels.com Love to do something good for you and Earth Too? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Heels Designed by you! www.TheSweetestHeels.com Recruiting for Good creates unique meaningful fulfilling experiences for exceptionally talented girls who land a spot on our leadership mentoring program; Girls Design Tomorrow. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals and generates proceeds for GOOD. The staffing agency is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Heels.

Love to do something good for you and Earth Too? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Heels designed by you!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches new sweet luxury treat; design The Sweetest Heels The staffing agency is rewarding referrals with a $1500 gift card to Design Personalized Vegan Heels and a sweet chocolate box from a Beverly Hills Chocolatier.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "We're rewarding just 10 sweet heel design experiences every year!"Women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes referral program; help fund Girls Design Tomorrow AboutLove to do something good for you and Earth Too? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Heels Designed by You! www.TheSweetestHeels.com . "Earn $1500 Gift Card to Design Vegan Mink Shoes" and a box from Beverly Hills Chocolatier "andSons Rodeo Drive Gift Collection!"Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented Kids teaching sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!Recruiting for Good creates unique meaningful fulfilling experiences for exceptionally talented girls who land a spot on our leadership mentoring program; Girls Design Tomorrow. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

BooksandLooks works on Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program; and created her own cause We Dance for Good! Participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund it