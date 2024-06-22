GCRC Founder Mike Robinson Ends ECS Balance Control Trademark Battle
After educating the global community for years Endocannabinoid System Balance Control, Mike Robinson has given a gift to the world of Cannabis and Medicine.
It was a year of battle that gives us all knowledge and life, so worth it. Now, nobody can trademark the ECS, mission accomplished. Rest in Peace, Professor Raphael Mechoulam; this one's for you.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Robinson, esteemed founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) and a pioneering figure in cannabinoid research, has announced his decision to end the protracted battle for the Registered Trademark "ECS Balance Control." This decision follows an extensive 90-page argument issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which emphasized that the term "ECS" (Endocannabinoid System) is integral to the human body's functioning and widely recognized in medical and scientific communities.
Robinson, known for his relentless advocacy for recognizing and understanding the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) in medicine, has long championed the theory of ECS Balance Control. This theory, which has since proved, elucidates how the ECS maintains homeostasis within the body by modulating various physiological processes through a balancing act of its many different neurotransmitters, receptors, and more involved in the Endocannabinoid System.
"It was an invention, for lack of better words," stated Operations Manager David Uhalley, who founded Nanobles in 2020, which now owns GCRC after an interesting merger to privatize the decade of R&D behind Robinson - creating a powerhouse corporation for the future Cannabinoid Medicine arena and for the many different Nutraceutical creations Robinson has made. "We looked at trademarking ECS Balance Control in several manners as Mike continued his research, and then research kingpin Raphael Mechoulam in Tel Aviv, who had been exchanging notes with him for the past few years, passed away, and their collaboration, of course, ended. We took a bold move to file the trademark application."
The USPTO's detailed refusal to grant the trademark underscored that "ECS Balance Control" merely describes Robinson's nutraceutical products' purposes and function. The office highlighted that terms like "balance" and "control" are "descriptive of the product, which harmonizes and regulates the ECS. "You could call it a test. But Mike questioned whether the government truly knew what the ECS is," Uhalley explained, " Supporting documents from reputable sources such as Harvard Health supplied by the government further substantiated the knowledge that the ECS is a well-known abbreviation for the Endocannabinoid System. Since then, the official USPTO Notification of Abandonment has been filed for U.S. Trademark Application SN 98123213, which brings about the end of the request to trademark the words.
In correspondence earlier this year, the USPTO acknowledged that Robinson could continue to argue for his trademark, but the researcher decided to allow the notification to rest instead of further debating his side of it, "I truly wanted the trademark at the onset, but as the examiner gave so many indications that it simply wouldn't happen, it became a question of whether or not I was being denied due to being not descriptive enough, or was I being denied due to the acronym ECS - and in the end that's exactly what happened as the letter came through.
The letter came with the notification, "The application above is abandoned because we did not receive your response to the previous office action by the response deadline," according to David Uhalley, who initially filed the trademark application for Robinson.
While many feel abandoning a trademark is a setback, Robinson views it differently. "The outcome is a victory for public awareness and scientific validation. The USPTO has provided invaluable explanations and publications, including literature from Harvard from Dr. Peter Grinspoon on how the ECS modulates our bodily function and our cannabinoids and engages with the Cannabis plant. This acknowledgment alone marks a significant step forward."
In a strategic pivot, Robinson has decided to embrace the USPTO's decision, allowing the refusal to stand as a testament to the integral role of the ECS in human health. By pressing for answers, he has brought detailed insights into how the ECS functions and its critical importance in medicine, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the cause.
Robinson is designing products that include nutraceuticals to balance and regulate the ECS. "I identified a dozen ECS dysfunctions and worked on that research daily. It all has to do with Balance Control. I'm excited that entities all over the industry can now put ECS Balance Control on their website or even products; when I see it, I will clap my hands and smile if it's done right. We've had a market that needs to educate consumers about what's in their bodies just as much as what's in a plant, and my whole aim was to change that. While some researchers look to gain fame and recognition with innovative new products, I'm an investigative type and was taught by the best in the ECS to keep learning and be humble with the plant and body."
This development marks a significant milestone in the journey to mainstream acceptance and integration of cannabinoid-based therapies in modern medicine, providing potential consumers with a trusted and informed choice.
Mike Robinson founded the Global Cannabinoid Research Center in November 2018, after a year as a Director at the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine in Santa Barbara. "I felt the need to bridge the gap between the doctors at the Academy and patients as a whole, as most consumers don't understand the terminology and need the science behind plant medicine and more explained in an easily digestible way."
Before the Academy, from 2014 to late 2017, Robinson was known as a Robinhood, giving away Cannabis oils to the masses while fighting multiple battles. He's a Cancer Survivor who has Epilepsy and has fought off a 2-decade pharmaceutical opioid dependence only five years ago that came after a professional auto racing wreck. The discovery of ECS Balance Control came to Robinson over seven years ago when he met a compassionate patient who needed something different than CBD - her body rejected it. This desperation caused the then-rogue compassion provider to research the ECS instead of the plant's cannabinoids.
"He's a living testament to plant medicine; I decided to get certified through Cornell in Plant Medicine after meeting Mike. At first, he wouldn't become my partner because it was a corporation; he was into the compassionate gifting of products, which is not sustainable." David Uhalley further explained, "Since 2020, I've heard those words, but I've also watched the Cannabis Philanthropist give away so many products and even barrels of oil by leveraging all his contacts. Now, he's given the industry a path to teach patients to use ECS Balance Control on websites and so much more. What's beautiful? He doesn't care about credit. Mike Robinson truly is out to save the world, and he's used himself as the guinea pig in doing so."
In May 2022, Mike Robinson was named one of High Times Magazines' 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis. The well-known researcher was once a compassion provider who gave away Cannabis oils while fighting multiple late-stage cancers he overcame in early 2019. Along the way, he adopted not one - but now two of his compassionate patients who received the oils he once gave away across the nation to patients needing an alternative and effective natural way to fight their issues.
About Mike Robinson: Mike Robinson is a renowned cannabinoid researcher and founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center. With over a decade of experience, he has been a leading advocate for recognizing and understanding the Endocannabinoid System. Known as "The Researcher OG," Robinson has made significant contributions to the field, including developing innovative cannabinoid-based therapies. He is also the founder of Genevieve's Dream, a product line designed to enhance ECS balance and pave a future for his disabled daughter - Genevieve.
