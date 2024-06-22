【Experience Communities’ charm and taste】Creative Cities’ delegates visit communities for exploration and culinary exchange

MACAU, June 22 - Besides participating in the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao”, delegates and chefs from various member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network also explored different neighborhoods for familiarization. In particular, chefs from different Creative Cities of Gastronomy visited local restaurants in communities for culinary exchange. In addition, they met and shared insights into culinary arts with chef teams from integrated resorts. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) hopes that the outreach program can offer delegates of the Creative Cities from different fields an immersive experience of Macao’s “tourism +”, furthering exchange among the cities and preservation of culinary culture, while giving play to Macao’s strengths as a platform and world centre of tourism and leisure.

100 delegates experience Macao’s diverse “tourism +” on four community tour routes

MGTO specially designed four community tour routes. About 100 delegates of different Creative Cities from worldwide signed up for the tours. The itineraries covered many attractions in the World Heritage — “The Historic Centre of Macao”, namely the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Na Tcha Temple, St. Dominic’s Church, Holy House of Mercy, Senado Square, A-Ma Temple, Moorish Barracks and Mandarin’s House. They also visited the Macao Grand Prix Museum. In addition, the delegates engaged in preparations of Macanese sticky rice, tea art and appreciation. They paid a visit to the Red Market, Patane Municipal Market and Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market, as well as to a traditional Cantonese restaurant and cooked food stalls in wet markets for a taste of signature delicacies.

Chefs from Cities of Gastronomy visit restaurants in communities for culinary exchange

12 Creative Cities of Gastronomy, namely Bohicon (Benin); Belém, Paraty and Florianópolis (Brazil); Östersund (Sweden); Portoviejo (Ecuador); Cochabamba (Bolivia); Iloilo City (Philippines); Phuket (Thailand); Thessaloniki (Greece), as well as San Antonio and Tucson (USA), visited five different restaurants in local communities in groups to learn about their kitchen equipment and operations. They conducted culinary exchange and sampled the cuisine of the restaurants.

Collaborations foster exchange between chefs from Cities of Gastronomy and integrated resorts

MGTO also partners with the six integrated resort enterprises in Macao to roll out collaborative projects that bring together chefs from five Creative Cities of Gastronomy and chefs from their resorts for culinary exchange. Chefs from one of the above Creative Cities also met with high school students for exchange and preservation of culinary culture, fostering sustainable gastronomic development.

Chefs from Chaozhou and the senior head chef from Churchill’s Table of Sands China Ltd. held a sharing session and workshop at the training restaurant under Fuhong Society of Macau, Corner of Portuguese Cuisine, to share culinary skills and knowledge.

Chefs from Arequipa (Peru) and SJM Resorts, S.A. held a future career planning session for Form 5 students of Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section) at the restaurant Mesa, where they introduced the characteristics of the catering profession and their unique gastronomic culture.

Chefs from Arequipa (Peru) partnered with chefs from Wynn Macau to engage in culinary exchange at the pedestrian zone on Rua da Felicidade, adding new vitality to the historic heart of the city.

The chef from Parma (Italy) partners with MGM to present a limited-time Italian menu at the restaurant Coast. He also conducted culinary showcase at the restaurant and shared with guests the culinary skill and culture on Italian cuisine.

Chefs from Kuching (Malaysia) exchanged culinary ideas with Executive Chef of Saffron at Galaxy Entertainment Group, who came from Thailand.

Chefs from Mérida (Mexico), chefs and sustainable development team from Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Lever Foundation’s representatives attended an internal staff exchange meeting for discussion on gastronomy and sustainable development.

Largest international event of gastronomic culture reflects Macao’s capabilities and reinforces golden calling card

Featuring three major highlights namely the “International Gastronomy Promenade”, “City of Gastronomy Showcase” and “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao”, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” is MGTO’s largest international event of gastronomic culture over the years. It once again mirrors Macao’s all-rounded capabilities to organize mega events, manifesting Macao’s unique glamour as a City of Gastronomy and the city’s strengths as an international exchange platform which fosters exchange and integration of global gastronomic culture. All in all, the event reinforces Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

For the latest information and fascinating program, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2024.