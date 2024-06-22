The Top Dozen Leaders In America Official Announcement
The CEO Forum Group Announces The Top Dozen Leaders In America Winning The Transformative CEO Award
A transformative CEO creates new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry or reboots society”DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 20, 2024 The CEO Forum Group announced, at the CEO Summit, the top dozen leaders in America. They are by category:
— - Robert Reiss, CEO, The CEO Forum Group
Culture: Anton Vincent, President, Mars Wrigley North America, for implementing the Five Principles driving a culture of intention. Vincent shared, “The world we want tomorrow is how we do business today" .
Customer Experience: Jenifer Robertson, President AT&T Consumer, where the whole team hears customers first hand, and listens deeply to understand and anticipate needs. Robertson shares a higher level of her belief about leadership, “I fundamentally believe in leadership, and in life, that we must embrace that fact that we are all human; therefore, we all are imperfect.”
Financial Services: Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board & CEO, Bank of America, for their model of integrating profit and purpose for their 200,000 teammates. He ties this in to client focus, “You have to make sure everything you do responds to what our customers and clients need and ask for – that’s how we fulfill our purpose.”
Workforce Transformation: Steve Bandrowczak, CEO, Xerox, for their breakthrough model in increasing productivity throughout the hybrid workforce. Bandrowczak shares his belief about the future of technology, “Technological change today is as slow as it will ever be.”
Healthcare: Jeffrey R. Balser, M.D., Ph.D., President & CEO, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in building an exceptional culture with pioneering many unique initiatives. Balser shares one of these, “In GoalFest, we put the clinical leaders and the health system leaders – the white coats and the blue suits – all in a big room together, and we discuss the medical center’s incentive goals.”
Entrepreneurship: Drew Brees, Super Bowl MVP & Restaurateur, for transferring his leadership insights into business endeavors. Brees sums up the concept of leadership, “Leadership, simply put, is the ability to get the best out of those around you.”
Purpose: Linda Rendle, CEO & Chair of the Board, The Clorox Company, is about aligning the entire organization to that purpose. Rendle explains, “For us, it’s very clear why we exist. We want to create a better world where people can be well and thrive.”
Strategy: Ron Shaich, Founding CEO, Panera Bread, where they went through four major strategic transformations to make Panera Bread one of the most financially successful enterprises of this century. Shaich shares a unique practice of how he develops strategy, “I came back and wrote a document, a vision, for how I would compete with Panera if I wasn’t part of Panera.”
Challenger Brands: Esi Seng, CEO, Tate’s Bake Shop, has built one of the most powerful cultures of being real and combining that with beloved products. Seng talks about their philosophy on creating new products, “We are very careful about not jumping on fads, but rather focusing on releasing new products that meet our customers where they are at.”
Human Capital: Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President & CEO, SHRM, as the leader in human capital development and in elevating the entire human resource discipline. Taylor discusses the new fundamental way of looking at human capital, “What made sense to me was a new equation: AI + HI = ROI. While AI is the boogeyman, it’s actually the way to maximize human intelligence.”
Digital Transformation: Eric J. Bertrand, CEO, Mod Op, for their new models in helping companies use data to elevate their enterprise. Bertrand shared their key to success -- which has manifested itself both with an incredible zero turnover at his company as well as the key to how Mod Op helps companies digitally transform --“People really want to be part of something.”
Small Business Marketing: Frank Vella, CEO, Constant Contact, as the undisputed leader in how small companies can use software to achieve what large enterprises do with entire marketing teams. Vella explains, “Because we send nearly billions of emails in a year, we are learning every day what is getting stripped out of spam filters, what is getting opened, and what is responded to.”
To read these CEO's full interviews go to:https://www.paperturn-view.com/?pid=ODg8814993
Robert Reiss
The CEO Forum Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn