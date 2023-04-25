The CEO Show with Robert Reiss Celebrates their 50th Nationally Syndicated Radio Station
The CEO Show reaches its 50th radio staionDARIEN, CT, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the nationally syndicated radio program, The CEO Show, celebrates a significant milestone with the announcement of its 50th radio station. The 1-hour program, hosted by Robert Reiss, interviews the world’s top CEOs in-depth on timeless leadership philosophies including business models, personal challenges, and success. The CEO Show has been cited as the "#1 podcast for CEOs in America," and airs out of 30 states across America from Connecticut to California, including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico for a total of 94 times a week now from 50 AM/FM radio stations. Robert Reiss began the show from WGCH 1490 AM (Greenwich Connecticut) on Friday, April 13, 2007, where his first guest was David Neeleman, founding CEO of JetBlue.
Reiss shared, “I started the CEO Show because I personally wanted to learn about business and success but there wasn’t a source where I could hear from CEOs unfiltered – so I found a radio station who would air CEO interviews and it turned out people really wanted to learn directly from CEOs.”
Reiss' interviews include the CEOs of: American Airlines, AT&T, Bank of America, Brooks Brothers, eBay, Eileen Fisher, Fortune, General Motors, The Home Depot, HSBC, Kaiser Permanente, kathy ireland Worldwide, Linked-In, Marriott, NBA, P&G, Siemens Corporation, Verizon, Walmart, Whole Foods, and many more.
The CEO Show has become known for providing listeners with valuable insights and behind-the-scenes stories from some of the world’s most influential leaders. The addition of the 50th radio station is a testament to the program's continued success and popularity. The team at The CEO Show is excited to continue providing listeners high-quality interviews with top CEOs across the nation. Be sure to tune in to The CEO Show on your local radio station, or catch up on past episodes through the program's podcast.
About Robert Reiss
Robert Reiss is a respected American businessman, the founder of the CEO Forum Group, Co-Author of The Transformative CEO (McGraw-Hill 2012), writer for Forbes.com with over 350 articles, and recent writer for CNBC and Fortune. He gained recognition for conducting more than 1,000+ CEO interviews on timeless leadership to date, and coining the term “Transformative CEOs”. Robert has dedicated his life to connecting with America's most influential leaders and sharing the unique practices that have brought them success. https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/573654527/robert-reiss-is-first-to-reach-milestone-of-interviewing-1-000-top-ceos-on-timeless-leadership-principles
About The CEO Forum Group
Reiss is Founder and CEO of The CEO Forum Group. The CEO Forum Group is a Tier 1 media and marketing company focused exclusively on CEOs. Our mission is to, “Disseminate CEO wisdom to elevate business, the economy and society.” Platforms include: 1. The CEO Show, a nationally syndicated radio show with 600,000 weekly listeners 2. The CEO Forum, the quarterly magazine “by CEOs for CEOs” received exclusively by the top 10,000 CEOs in America; 3. The CEO Forum Institute, our digital subscription platform to share CEO content; 4. CEO Connections, where we build customized CEO outreach initiatives; 5. The Transformative CEO Summit, our quarterly convening of top CEOs to help solve today’s most pressing issues.
The CEO Forum Group has become recognized as “The Transformative CEO Community” for its efforts in sharing best practices throughout the community of CEOs and aspiring CEOs. Founder Robert Reiss is credited with coining the term ‘Transformative CEO’ which is defined as someone who “creates new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry or reboots society”.
