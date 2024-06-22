Sơn La exports red-fleshed dragon fruit to the Italian market

VIETNAM, June 22 - HÀ NỘI — The northern mountainous province of Sơn La held a departure ceremony to export red-fleshed dragon fruit products to the Italian market on Friday.

Accordingly, five tonnes of red-fleshed dragon fruit from Quỳnh Thuận agricultural cooperative, Chiềng Pha Commune were exported via official channels through Ngọc Hoàng agricultural cooperative, Mai Sơn District and the Việt Nam Organic Foods Company Limited.

Red-fleshed dragon fruit is currently one of eight production chains for sustainable fruit development in Thuận Châu District.

To date, the entire district has 50 hectares of red-fleshed dragon fruit, of which 44 hectares are linked in chains, concentrating mainly in the communes of Chiềng Pha, Phổng Lái, Phổng Lăng, and Mường É.

This year's output is estimated to reach over 500 tonnes, with an average selling price of VNĐ30,000 - 35,000 (US$1.2-$1.4) per kilogramme.

It is expected that 60 tonnes of Thuận Châu's red-fleshed dragon fruit will be exported to markets such as the UK, France, Russia, Italy, some Middle Eastern countries and the EU market, striving to achieve the export value target of VNĐ325 billion this year. — VNS