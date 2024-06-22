Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong Meets with Director-General of the Department of East Asian Affairs of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Piyapak Sricharoen

On June 21, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong met with Director-General of the Department of East Asian Affairs of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Piyapak Sricharoen.



Liu Jinsong said that the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future enjoys a sound momentum and next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. As a Thai proverb goes, "When the water is overflowing, we must quickly scoop it up." China and Thailand need to seize the opportunity, focus on building a community with a shared future, and push the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries to a new level. China supports Thailand in serving as the co-chair of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, and stands ready to work with Thailand to make more positive contributions to China-ASEAN relations and better benefit countries in the region.

Piyapak Sricharoen said, Thailand attaches great importance to Thailand-China relations and is ready to work with China to earnestly implement the common understandings of the leaders and promote more in-depth and substantive progress in the building of a Thailand-China community with a shared future. Thailand firmly pursues the one-China policy, steadfastly supports the major initiatives proposed by China, and stands ready to join hands with China to promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity. The two sides also had a friendly and in-depth exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.