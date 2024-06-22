Xi Jinping Exchanges Congratulatory Messages with President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo on the 50th Anniversary of Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between China and Trinidad and Tobago

On June 20, 2024, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi Jinping pointed out Trinidad and Tobago is an important country in the Caribbean, and a comprehensive cooperative partner of China in the region. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries 50 years ago, bilateral relations have maintained sound momentum of development, with deepening political mutual trust and fruitful cooperation in various fields, bringing benefits to the two peoples. Xi Jinping said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Trinidad and Tobago relations, and is ready to work with President Christine Carla Kangaloo to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to further promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in various fields, and take the China-Trinidad and Tobago comprehensive cooperative partnership to a higher level.

Christine Carla Kangaloo said that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Trinidad and Tobago and China was based on the shared aspirations for growing friendly relations and cooperation between the two sides. Over the years, the two countries have stayed committed to their original aspiration in establishing the diplomatic ties and constantly strengthened the bond of relations between the two peoples. He expressed the belief that bilateral relations will continue to bring more benefits to the two countries in the new era.

On the same day, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council exchanged congratulatory messages with Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Christopher Rowley. Noting that Trinidad and Tobago is a good friend and partner of China in the Caribbean, Li Qiang said that the cooperation between the two countries has been fruitful since the establishment of diplomatic relations 50 years ago. China values its relations with Trinidad and Tobago and is ready to continuously expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with the country.

Keith Christopher Rowley said that built on the basis of mutual respect, mutual trust and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, bilateral relations serve the interests of both sides. Trinidad and Tobago firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is committed to working with China to advance peace and happiness for both peoples.