Pacific Airlines returns to domestic skies

VIETNAM, June 22 -  

HÀ NỘI — Pacific Airlines will return to operations on June 26 with an aircraft transferred by its parent company Vietnam Airlines Group. 

This is the first of three planes that Pacific Airlines plans to lease from the national flag carrier, tuoitre.vn reported. 

Pacific Airlines has reported to the authorities and relevant units about the return flight time slated for the next few days, the online newspaper said.

It added that the airline is expected to operate six flights on some domestic routes from and to Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Huế, Chu Lai, Thanh Hóa and Vinh.

On March 18, Pacific Airlines suspended flight operations to restructure its fleet and flight network to ensure operational efficiency.

Pacific Airlines was established in 1991, and was the first low-cost airline with state-owned enterprises as shareholders.

The airline has faced operational difficulties for many years. In 2022, the company incurred a loss of nearly VNĐ2.1 trillion (US$84.5 million) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS

