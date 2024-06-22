Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Multiple Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004654

RANK/TROOPER NAME:       Trooper Connery                      

STATION:                      St. Johnsbury        

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/27/24-5/28/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Topsham, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED:                                          Andrew Pallas     

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

              On 6/21/2024, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks worked in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Children and Families to investigate allegations of Aggravated Domestic Assault by Andrew Pallas of Topsham, Vermont. An incident had occurred at Pallas’s residence over Memorial Day weekend, where Pallas engaged in threatening, harmful behaviors towards family members. Pallas was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. Pallas was ultimately released with a citation into Orange County Court to answer for the above mentioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:            6-21-2024 1200 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED: NO     

BAIL: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

