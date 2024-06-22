St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Multiple Other Charges
CASE#: 24A4004654
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/27/24-5/28/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Topsham, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Andrew Pallas
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/21/2024, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks worked in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Children and Families to investigate allegations of Aggravated Domestic Assault by Andrew Pallas of Topsham, Vermont. An incident had occurred at Pallas’s residence over Memorial Day weekend, where Pallas engaged in threatening, harmful behaviors towards family members. Pallas was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. Pallas was ultimately released with a citation into Orange County Court to answer for the above mentioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-21-2024 1200 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.