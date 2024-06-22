Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Olmstead Decision

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

Today, we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Olmstead Decision. This law enshrines the rights of people with disabilities to receive services in their communities rather than in institutions. It is a day also to celebrate and acknowledge the many years of advocacy that came before this landmark decision by those who refused to believe that society was not designed to be inclusive for people with disabilities. Instead, they fought for the right for people with disabilities to live, work and receive their healthcare in communities of their choice. I am proud to work for an administration that prioritizes the needs of people of all abilities, and OPWDD looks forward to thoroughly examining New York’s Olmstead Plan for ways to make even more meaningful change for those it impacts the most.

The spirit of the Olmstead Decision has always been at the heart of the developmental disabilities service delivery system and everything OPWDD does. By continuing to support and strive for increased independence and choice for people with developmental disabilities, we have transformed from a system of institutionalization to one that prioritizes community integration and recognizes the inherent autonomy and dignity of each person.

I am so grateful that OPWDD’s guiding policies have evolved and transformed to best meet the needs of people with developmental disabilities over the last 50 years. And I know that we will continue to work side-by-side with self-advocates, their loved ones, and our provider partners to effectuate even more positive change in the future. In the last few years alone, New York State and OPWDD have put into motion several initiatives to improve the lives of people with disabilities and foster independence. These include the creation of the Office of the Chief Disability Officer, a new supported decision-making option that enables people with developmental disabilities to direct their own lives with the help of a circle of trusted people instead of through traditional guardianship arrangements, expanding supportive housing models, increasing vocational training opportunities, and encouraging businesses to employ people with developmental disabilities, to name just a few.

As we reflect on the progress people with disabilities have made since Olmstead, we must not lose sight that the very things we continue to advocate for are the fundamental rights of all human beings, regardless of their disability status. These include the right to enjoy meaningful relationships with friends, family, and other people, the right to experience personal health and growth, and to fully participate in their community. Let this year’s milestone anniversary remind each of you of the power of advocacy and strengthen your individual efforts towards achieving full inclusion.

Sincerely,

Kerri E. Neifeld

Commissioner