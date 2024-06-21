Senate Bill 1267 Printer's Number 1751
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - * * *
(f) Civil and landlord-tenant cases.--Fees in civil and
landlord-tenant cases shall be as follows:
(1) For serving complaint, summons or notice on suitor
or tenant, either personally or by leaving a copy, [$13] $20,
plus [$5] $10 for each additional defendant at the same
address, [$2.50] $5 for each return of service, plus mileage.
(2) For levying goods, including schedule of property
levied upon and set aside, notice of levy and return of
service, [$75] $125, plus mileage.
(3) For advertising personal property for public sale,
[$7] $10 per posting, with a maximum [$21] $30 fee, plus
mileage, plus the cost of advertising.
(4) For selling goods levied, receipts and returns to
court, [$85] $125, plus mileage.
(5) For making return of not found, [$13] $20, plus
mileage. Payment shall be limited to three returns of not
found.
(6) For executing order of possession, [$13] $20, plus
[$5] $10 for each additional defendant at the same address,
[$2.50] $5 for each return of service, plus mileage.
(7) For ejectment, [$90] $150, [$2.50] $5 for each
return of service, plus mileage.
(8) For making any return of service other than not
found, [$2.50] $5 each.
(9) For providing courtroom security as ordered, [$13]
$25 per hour, assessed against one or more parties as
determined by the court.
(10) Actual mileage for travel by motor vehicle shall be
reimbursed at the rate equal to the highest rate allowed by
20240SB1267PN1751 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30