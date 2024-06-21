Submit Release
Senate Bill 1267 Printer's Number 1751

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - * * *

(f) Civil and landlord-tenant cases.--Fees in civil and

landlord-tenant cases shall be as follows:

(1) For serving complaint, summons or notice on suitor

or tenant, either personally or by leaving a copy, [$13] $20,

plus [$5] $10 for each additional defendant at the same

address, [$2.50] $5 for each return of service, plus mileage.

(2) For levying goods, including schedule of property

levied upon and set aside, notice of levy and return of

service, [$75] $125, plus mileage.

(3) For advertising personal property for public sale,

[$7] $10 per posting, with a maximum [$21] $30 fee, plus

mileage, plus the cost of advertising.

(4) For selling goods levied, receipts and returns to

court, [$85] $125, plus mileage.

(5) For making return of not found, [$13] $20, plus

mileage. Payment shall be limited to three returns of not

found.

(6) For executing order of possession, [$13] $20, plus

[$5] $10 for each additional defendant at the same address,

[$2.50] $5 for each return of service, plus mileage.

(7) For ejectment, [$90] $150, [$2.50] $5 for each

return of service, plus mileage.

(8) For making any return of service other than not

found, [$2.50] $5 each.

(9) For providing courtroom security as ordered, [$13]

$25 per hour, assessed against one or more parties as

determined by the court.

(10) Actual mileage for travel by motor vehicle shall be

reimbursed at the rate equal to the highest rate allowed by

