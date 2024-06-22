Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Madison County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- FEMA and the State of Arkansas will open a Disaster Recovery Center in Huntsville on Saturday, June 22 through Monday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to provide one-on-one help to Arkansans affected by the May 24-27 severe storms. Additional dates and times may be added.

The center is located at:

Madison County

Clifty Volunteer Fire Department 182

182 Madison 8248

Huntsville, AR 72740

The new location joins the present disaster recovery centers open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at:

Benton County

Northwest Arkansas Community College

Becky Paneitz Student Center, SC 108

1211 SE Eagle Way

Bentonville, AR 72712

Parking available at 1202 Water Tower Road in the adjacent multi-level parking garage on levels 2 and 3

Boone County

Boone County Government Building

220 N. Arbor Drive

Harrison, AR 72602

Marion County

Marion County Fairgrounds

513 E Seawell Ave

Summit, AR 72677

The Baxter County DRC is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays. The center is located at:

Food Bank of North Central Arkansas

1042 Highland Circle

Mountain Home, AR 72653

Residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Fulton, Greene, Madison, Marion and Randolph counties can visit any open disaster recovery center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with many Arkansas departments and other community partners. No appointment is needed to visit a center.

Each center is accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and is equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call FEMA’s Civil Rights Resource Line: 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish). Line is open Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.

Additional options when applying include:

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.