H.R. 1513, FUTURE Networks Act

H.R. 1513 would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to build a task force on sixth generation (6G) wireless technology. This task force would report to the Congress on various 6G issues, such as the current status of 6G standards-setting bodies, the uses and limitations of 6G technology, and how to leverage 6G technology across federal, state, and local governments.

Using information from the FCC, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1513 would cost less than $500,000. However, because the FCC is authorized to collect fees each year sufficient to offset the appropriated costs of its regulatory activities, CBO estimates that the net cost to the FCC would be negligible, assuming appropriation actions consistent with that authority.

If the FCC increases annual fee collections to offset the costs of implementing provisions in the bill, H.R. 1513 would increase the cost of an existing private-sector mandate on entities required to pay those fees. CBO estimates that the incremental cost of the mandate would be small and would fall well below the annual threshold established in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) for private-sector mandates ($200 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation).