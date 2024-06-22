2024 SABA North America Annual Conference

The South Asian Bar Association of North America's (SABA-NA) Annual Conference is the premier professional development and networking event for South Asian lawyers in North America. This year, our in-person Annual Conference will take place at the Hilton Toronto in Toronto, ON from July 11-14, 2024. The Annual Conference includes several days of activities ranging from professional and networking development, cultural engagement and celebration, to substantive legal programming, all set over a celebratory backdrop of food, entertainment, and social events with a unique South Asian flavor.

The Annual Conference also features programming from the SABA North America Foundation, which was started by SABA members to encourage philanthropy; promote, fund, and encourage the professional growth and development of the South Asian Legal Community in North America; support research on issues relevant to the South Asian Legal Community in North America; and educate the South Asian community in North America on the legal system and access to justice, while fostering confidence in the rule of law.

On the 12th, partner Thaila Sundaresan will moderate the panel, "Unpacking SCOTUS 2024."

Also on the 12th, partner Stevin George will moderate the panel, "The Transformative & Ethical Implications of Artificial Intelligence."