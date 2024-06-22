SABESP – MATERIAL FACT
SÃO PAULO, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), in continuity with the Material Facts disclosed on December 21, 2023, February 15, 2024, April 18, 2024, May 13, 2024, June 4, 2024, June 13, 2024 and June 20, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company has filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission – Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM"), on this date, the filing for automatic registration of a secondary public offering of, initially, 191,713,044 common shares, all nominative, book-entry shares with no par value, free and clear of any liens or encumbrances ("Shares"), issued by the Company and held by the State of São Paulo, represented by delegation by Secretaria de Parcerias em Investimentos – SPI (State Office of Investment Partnerships) ("Selling Shareholder"), pursuant to article 26, item III, paragraph "b" of CVM Resolution No. 160, of July 13, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 160"), and other applicable provisions, including: (i) an offering in Brazil, in an unorganized over-the-counter market, in accordance with CVM Resolution 160 and other applicable legal provisions, and in accordance with "Código ANBIMA de Autorregulação para Estruturação, Coordenação e Distribuição de Ofertas Públicas de Valores Mobiliários e Ofertas Públicas de Aquisição de Valores Mobiliários" and "Regras e Procedimentos de Ofertas Públicas", both issued by Associação Brasileira das Entidades dos Mercados Financeiro e de Capitais – ANBIMA, with placement efforts of the Shares abroad ("Brazilian Offering”); and (ii) an offering abroad, in the form of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), in an offering registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America ("SEC") pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 ("International Offering" and, together with the Brazilian Offering, "Global Offering”).
In addition, the Company hereby announces that the Notice to the Market and the Preliminary Prospectus for the Brazilian Offering were published on this date.
Apart from the registration of the Global Offering with the CVM and the SEC, there will be no registration of the Global Offering with any capital market regulatory agency or body in any country other than Brazil and the United States of America.
The percentage of Shares to be initially offered by the Selling Shareholder within the scope of the Global Offering will be 28.05% of the Company's share capital, which corresponds to 55.81% of the stake currently held by the Selling Shareholder, and may reach up to 32.25%, which corresponds to 64.18% of the stake currently held by the Selling Shareholder, depending on the exercise of the over-allotment option.
Additional information on the Brazilian Offering can be obtained from the Preliminary Prospectus of the Brazilian Offering available at https://ri.sabesp.com.br/en/financial-information/share-offer-documents/, on that page, under the title "Preliminary Prospectus".
In compliance with article 1, paragraph 3, of State Decree No. 48,897 of August 27, 2004, the Company informs that the documents of permanent value, according to this rule, are in the process of being collected by the São Paulo State Archives.
The Shares and ADSs will be sold pursuant to an effective registration statement filed with the SEC on Form F-3 and available for review on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering of the Shares and ADSs has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Contatos de RI
In addition, the Company hereby announces that the Notice to the Market and the Preliminary Prospectus for the Brazilian Offering were published on this date.
Apart from the registration of the Global Offering with the CVM and the SEC, there will be no registration of the Global Offering with any capital market regulatory agency or body in any country other than Brazil and the United States of America.
The percentage of Shares to be initially offered by the Selling Shareholder within the scope of the Global Offering will be 28.05% of the Company's share capital, which corresponds to 55.81% of the stake currently held by the Selling Shareholder, and may reach up to 32.25%, which corresponds to 64.18% of the stake currently held by the Selling Shareholder, depending on the exercise of the over-allotment option.
Additional information on the Brazilian Offering can be obtained from the Preliminary Prospectus of the Brazilian Offering available at https://ri.sabesp.com.br/en/financial-information/share-offer-documents/, on that page, under the title "Preliminary Prospectus".
In compliance with article 1, paragraph 3, of State Decree No. 48,897 of August 27, 2004, the Company informs that the documents of permanent value, according to this rule, are in the process of being collected by the São Paulo State Archives.
The Shares and ADSs will be sold pursuant to an effective registration statement filed with the SEC on Form F-3 and available for review on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering of the Shares and ADSs has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+ +55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br