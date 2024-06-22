CBP officers seize methamphetamine at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry
OTAY MESA, Calif., — CBP officers working at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry discovered 124 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the spare tire, gas tank, quarter panels, and passenger side doors of a truck.
On June 17, at approximately 12:31 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 63-year-old male driving a 2007 pickup truck applying for entry into the United States from Mexico. During initial inspection, CBP officers referred the traveler and truck for further examination.
A CBP K-9 unit conducted a cursory inspection of the truck, and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 102 packages in the spare tire, quarter panels, and passenger side doors of the truck. The packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine.
“This interception underscores the officers’ continued diligence and commitment to national security,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. “I am extremely proud of our officers’ exceptional ability to remain steadfast and vigilant while carrying out our mission and keeping our communities safe.”
The narcotics and truck were seized by CBP officers and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.
These seizures are the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.
