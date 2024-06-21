Submit Release
Get outside with Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer

Let’s go fishing!  No fishing pole?  No license?  No worries!  Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer is stocked with everything you need to have some fishing fun, and it will be finishing off its 15th season in southeastern and eastern Idaho the last week of June.

Register at the trailer and you can use the equipment for free without the need of a fishing license during the event!  Those new to fishing can even receive assistance with basic fishing skills, from casting to reeling in a feisty fish!

Join Fish and Game at these scheduled events in southeastern and eastern Idaho:

  • Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ashton Reservoir 
  • Wednesday, June 26, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Upper Kelly Park Pond, Soda Springs
  • Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jim Moore Pond, Roberts

For more information about the Take Me Fishing Trailer program, visit  https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/trailers or contact your nearest Idaho Fish and Game office.

