The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing is a Bestseller

I am passionate about helping business owners navigate the world of digital marketing. With my book, I hope to protect businesses from unverified, sometimes unscrupulous digital marketing solutions.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immediately following the release of the book on June 18, 2024, Anna Covert’s book attained a position of #1 in its Kindle category on Amazon. The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, published by Forbes, is now available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and in WH Smith airport bookstores across the country.
Author, Anna Covert, is the founder of Covert Communication, the largest digital marketing firm in Hawaii. Her accomplishments in addition to the book, are weekly blogs for Forbes, and a podcast featuring clients, savvy marketers and others. Over the past twenty years, Anna has become recognized in the industry as an authority in digital advertising and is known for her unwavering business ethics. She has worked with hundreds of companies worldwide, in a wide range of industries, lending them her deep knowledge of the world of digital marketing.
In support of the message of the book and to give readers get the most current ideas about digital marketing, Forbes will publish a monthly blog from Anna on digital-related subjects like: Consumer Privacy: How Universal is Universal Consent? and FOMO and AI: Do You Have Fear of Missing Out? And more.
For non-readers or those who want even more content, Covert is producing podcasts, also called The Covert Code, featuring case studies, best practices, and more for businesses of all types. The podcasts showcase clients and high-level marketers and are learning experiences while being energetic and entertaining.
“I am passionate about helping business owners navigate the world of digital marketing,” stated Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, and Principal of Covert Communication. “With my book, I hope to protect businesses against unverified and sometimes unscrupulous digital marketing solutions.”
ABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIES
Anna Covert is an unstoppable force in marketing and is especially proficient in the digital space. She heads Covert Communication, a full-service advertising & marketing agency that specializes in online marketing but carries out all aspects of both traditional and the latest in marketing trends. As needs arose in aspects of advertising not normally seen under an ad agency umbrella, Anna and her team formulated new ideas and created the platforms to take them to market. These culminated in her recent book: The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing and The Covert Code Podcast.
Other services that Anna and her companies provide are:
Covert Communication (covertcommunication.com) – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.
Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) (solarwizardplugin.com) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options.
Arial Impacts (aerialimpacts.com) – Customized postcards showing homeowners solar on their roof with the estimated savings. Solar companies can target all possible homeowners with their sales proposition.
Reatium.io (reactium.io) – An open-source web platform.
MANA (themanasolution.com) – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.
