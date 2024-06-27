“UNSTUCK” Claims Best-Seller Status on Amazon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Helen Hanison's debut book, "UNSTUCK," has achieved best-seller status on Amazon.com, highlighting its significant impact and the increasing demand for practical tools for career transformation.
In her acclaimed best-seller, Helen Hanison presents a transformative journey using her proprietary 3 A.C.T. formula for Purposeful Career Redesign. This comprehensive roadmap is filled with practical steps designed to help individuals navigate career crossroads with clarity, confidence, and purpose. Drawing from her extensive experience with clients, Hanison shares an actionable formula that can be immediately applied to overcome career challenges and achieve meaningful transformation.
The Three Acts of Purposeful Career Redesign:
Act 1: Creating a Personal Career Compass
This process involves developing a personalized career compass, crucial for identifying strengths, values, and long-term goals, setting the stage for a realigned and purpose-driven career.
Act 2: Making Concrete Career Redesign Plans
With the compass set, readers learn how to create actionable and agile career plans that realign work with what matters most. This phase emphasizes practical steps and strategic planning, empowering individuals to act with confidence and purpose as they redesign their careers.
Act 3: Mastering Mindset for Sustainable Transformation
The final act focuses on mastering the mindset necessary for lasting transformation. Hanison offers tools and techniques to ensure the initiation and maintenance of redesign plans, navigating obstacles to achieve long-term career goals.
Published by Game Changer Publishing, "UNSTUCK" serves as a comprehensive guide for anyone feeling stuck and yearning for a well-aligned career transformation. Helen Hanison reveals the truth about career redesign, empowering individuals to break free from career stagnation and achieve aligned career transformations.
“A game-changer! Helen’s insights and strategies are practical, actionable, and transformative.” – Cris Cawley, Game Changer Publishing.
Helen Hanison is an experienced leadership coach and career redesign strategist dedicated to helping individuals achieve purposeful and fulfilling careers. Her practical approach and proven strategies have made her a trusted advisor for many navigating complex career landscapes. The best-seller status of her book is a testament to the value she delivers.
For more information about Helen Hanison or "UNSTUCK," please visit HelenHanison.com.
