Endocrinologist Dr. Cassie Smith’s New Book, Fix Your Gut, Fix Your Hormones, Reaches Amazon Bestseller Status

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book by physician Dr. Cassie Smith , MD, exploring the link between gut health and hormonal balance, has become a bestseller on Amazon after its global release. Fix Your Gut, Fix Your Hormones examines how common health issues may be connected to underlying gut problems and offers a clear framework for addressing them.Dr. Smith’s work focuses on symptoms that are often reported but frequently dismissed or linked to normal aging or lifestyle factors. These include fatigue, bloating, weight gain, anxiety, and night sweats. Drawing from her medical background, the book explains how the gut microbiome can influence key hormonal systems, such as thyroid function, cortisol regulation, insulin response, and reproductive hormones like estrogen and progesterone.The publication arrives amid increasing public and clinical interest in the role of the microbiome in overall health. Research in recent years has focused more on how gut bacteria interact with metabolic, immune, and endocrine systems. Fix Your Gut, Fix Your Hormones adds to this dialogue by offering both scientific background and a structured plan designed to guide readers through possible lifestyle and dietary changes.A key part of the book is a ten-step model called the “10 Steps to Ultimate Health.” This model combines elements of nutrition, lifestyle changes, and clinical insights. Although the book is meant for a general audience, it also highlights principles often discussed in functional and integrative medicine, where the emphasis is usually on finding root causes rather than only managing symptoms.Fix Your Gut, Fix Your Hormones aims to connect emerging scientific research with practical application. Each section introduces microbiome and hormonal system concepts, then provides guidance on applying these insights in daily life. The approach emphasizes consistency and gradual change rather than quick or intense interventions.The book’s best-selling performance reflects a broader interest in health topics that address interconnected systems within the body. As awareness of gut health continues to expand, publications such as this contribute to ongoing conversations among both medical professionals and the general public.Dr. Smith’s professional work extends beyond authorship. Through her practice and educational platforms, she has focused on endocrine health and patient education. Additional information about her work and clinical approach is available through her website, Modern Endocrine

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