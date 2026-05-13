Teacher-Turned-Author Lauren Craddock's Debut Book ‘Own with Intention’ Hits Amazon Bestseller on Global Launch

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauren Craddock , founder of the Own with Intention brand, has released her debut book, "Own with Intention: 20 Minimalist Practices to Create Space for What Matters Most," which became an Amazon bestseller upon its global launch."Own with Intention," published by Gordon Publishing, documents Craddock's personal minimalist journey and offers a structured, approachable framework for readers seeking to reclaim time, finances, and mental clarity by reshaping their relationship with possessions. Unlike conventional decluttering guides, the book centers on a perspective shift that Craddock calls the foundation of lasting change.The book introduces twenty original minimalist practices developed from Craddock's lived experience, including the Mindful Exchange, Count the Inflow, Put Your Items to Work, Preserve the Precious, and Seasonal Slim-Down. Each practice is designed to be applied incrementally, helping readers build what Craddock calls "minimalism muscles" over time and adapt the approach to the demands of family life, work, and evolving personal priorities.Craddock's path to authorship began when she realized that accumulating possessions was consuming her time and energy rather than advancing her goals. The shift from managing clutter to curating a purposeful life became the central theme of her work and the foundation for a broader community built around the Own with Intention platform.Aaron Craddock, the author's entrepreneur husband and podcast host, offers a testimonial grounded in personal experience. "It started with my being willing to trust Lauren and get rid of some excess stuff, which I did not do willingly at first," he writes. "Then it turned into a way of life that has allowed us to do things we never imagined."The launch of "Own with Intention" coincides with a period of growing public interest in minimalism, not as an aesthetic trend but as a practical response to the pressures of modern consumer culture. Craddock's approach stands out by addressing the emotional and psychological dimensions of clutter alongside the physical, offering frameworks for couples, families, and individuals navigating their relationships with their belongings.Lauren Craddock is a National Board Certified educator, author, and founder of Own with Intention. Based in Texas, she is a mother of three boys and the creator of a minimalism framework designed for real families navigating real life. Her work explores the intersection of intentional living, personal leadership, and purposeful design of everyday spaces and habits.For more information about the author and her work, please visit www.ownwithintention.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.