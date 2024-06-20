Distinguished Service Award Winners

Each year Criss Library hosts an award ceremony in which full-time library employees and student library employees have a chance to receive the Distinguished Service Award, an award for their exemplary dedication and service to Criss Library.

This year’s library staff employee recipients were Abby Cape, Assistant Archivist, and Claire Staub, Communications Specialist. Cape was awarded for her willingness to help on any project, including simplifying collection call slips, and helping the Digital Initiatives Archivist with digitizing and organizing digital collections. Staub was awarded for an exceptionally successful Collections Uncorked fundraising event, which included a 63% increase in net revenue and record attendance.

Noah Huxhold was selected as this year’s student library employee Distinguished Service Award recipient. Noah is professional, personable, and has great communication skills. He uses his knowledge from IT to help patrons with tech issues that otherwise might not be solved. He is a pleasure to work with.

In addition to the Distinguished Service Award, one student is also selected to receive the Criss Library Academic Student Scholarship (CLASS). The scholarship recognizes and rewards library student workers for their service to Criss Library and supports their pursuit of educational goals.

This year’s CLASS scholarship recipient is Anne Ehlers a senior majoring in Kinesiology. In her application form Anna expressed how supported she has felt, in both her educational and career goals, in her time working at Criss Library. Additionally, learning about the resources within the library has allowed her to excel in her schoolwork and exams while working.

The Distinguished Service Awards and the CLASS scholarship are funded through the support of the UNO Library Friends Fund.

Are you interested in becoming a UNO Library Friend?

The UNO Library Friends is a non-profit organization whose primary purpose is to support UNO Libraries. Members recognize the vital role the library plays in learning, teaching, and research, and are committed to enriching the quality of UNO's library services and resources. Learn more about the UNO Library Friends.