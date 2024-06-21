SECNAV Names Future Guided Missile Frigate USS Galvez (FFG 67)

MADRID – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced that a future Constellation-class Guided Missile Frigate, FFG 67, will be named USS Galvez, June 21.

Secretary Del Toro made the announcement while joining U.S. Ambassador to Spain Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón and Chief of Staff of the Spanish Navy, Admiral Antonio Pineiro, in Madrid, Spain, for the U.S. Embassy’s Fourth of July Celebration.

The future USS Galvez honors Conde Bernardo de Gálvez y Madrid and his service during the American Revolutionary War. This will be the first U.S. Navy vessel named for Gálvez.

"Gálvez wasn’t just a supporter from afar—his actions directly influenced the course of the war and helped secure American Independence,” said Secretary Del Toro. “That is why, in his homeland, I am incredibly pleased to announce that our next Constellation-class frigate, FFG 67, will be named the USS Gálvez.”

During the American Revolution, Gálvez provided supplies, intelligence, and military support to the American colonists and led military victories for Spain against Great Britain. As governor of Spain’s territory in Louisiana, he covertly worked with American agent Oliver Pollock in 1777 to transfer money, gunpowder, and vital supplies to colonial forces.

In his direct service to Spain, Gálvez recruited an army of 7,500 men made up of Spanish, French, African American, Mexican, Cuban, and Anglo-American forces. In 1779–1780, his forces defeated the British at Battles in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Natchez, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama. In 1781, he successfully seized Pensacola, Florida, and was wounded during the fighting. His contributions were recognized by George Washington as a decisive factor in the outcome of the Revolutionary War.

After the Revolutionary War, Gálvez led an effort to chart the Gulf of Mexico, including Galveston Bay, and served as the viceroy of New Spain. In 2014, the United States Congress passed Public Law No. 113-229, granting him honorary citizenship of the United States—making him one of only eight honorary citizens in U.S. history.

The future USS Galvez, the sixth of the new Constellation-class frigates, was appropriated in 2024. The other ships in the class are USS Constellation (FFG 62), USS Congress (FFG 63), USS Chesapeake (FFG 64), USS Lafayette (FFG 65), and USS Hamilton (FFG 66). Secretary Del Toro named the future USS Lafayette (FFG 65) in 2023 and the future USS Hamilton (FFG 66) in May 2024.

Along with the ship’s name, Secretary Del Toro announced the sponsors for the USS Galvez will be Ambassador Reynoso Pantaleón and Spanish Ambassador to the U.S. Ángeles Moreno Bau. They, in their role as sponsors, will represent a lifelong relationship with the ship and crew.

“Honoring Bernardo de Gálvez in this way at our Independence celebration marks not only the close, enduring, and historic partnership between the United States and Spain, it also recognizes his and Spain’s critical role in the war for America’s Independence almost 250 years ago,” said Ambassador Reynoso.

The Constellation-class guided-missile frigate represents the Navy’s next generation small surface combatant. This ship class will be an agile, multi-mission warship, capable of operations in both blue-water and littoral environments, providing increased combat-credible forward presence that provides a military advantage at sea.

The Constellation-class will have multi-mission capability to conduct air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, electronic warfare, and information operations.

More information on guided missile frigates can be found here.