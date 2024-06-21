Mavericks Raise $10,000 for Tornado Relief

On April 26, multiple tornadoes swept through the metro and surrounding communities, leaving devastation in their wake. The need for support was a immediate, as was the response to help in any way possible. Under the mantras of "Nebraska Strong" and "Iowa Strong," citizens banded together to clear debris, provide shelter, and offer other assistance to those impacted by the storms.

At the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), the UNO Office of Spirit, Tradition, and Signature Events held several events to support tornado relief efforts in Nebraska and Iowa. In total, $10,000 was raised, with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross. Events included Maverick t-shirt sales, a donation drive-thru at Baxter Arena, and a Maverick tumbler sale. Additionally, the UNO Office of Engagement's Volunteer and Civic Engagement Programs hosted a campus donation drive that collected items for the Heartland Hope Mission and "60 Minutes of Service" attendees wrote words of encouragement, empowerment, and self-care to those impacted by the storms and the volunteers lending a hand.

Josh Murray

Regional Communications Director, American Red Cross (Nebraska and Iowa Region)

“It has been wonderful to see the community come together to support our neighbors affected by the recent extreme weather in our area. Our Red Cross team has been busy offering care and comfort to those affected by the storms. We could not provide these services without the generous donations from our community. The contributions that UNO has made allow us to help our community prepare for, respond to and recovery from disasters like last month’s tornadoes. We are grateful for the support that allows us to help those in need during these difficult times.”