Manchin Statement on Methane Emissions Reduction Grants

Charleston, WV — Today, Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement on the Administration’s announcement of $850 million in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) Methane Emissions Reduction Program. 

“I’ve always said that innovation, not elimination, is key to reducing emissions — and this type of program to deploy the leading technologies we have to reduce methane emissions is crucial to being able to do so in a way that isn’t punitive toward our hardworking and much-needed oil and gas industry. This funding will support businesses and communities in West Virginia and across the country to continue America’s ability to produce energy cleaner than anywhere else in the world. And while I have been disappointed in the delay in getting this funding out and called on them to move more quickly, I am glad to see it finally getting out the door to begin making a difference,” said Chairman Manchin.

