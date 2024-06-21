DHS Announces $160 Million First Tranche of Additional Nonprofit Security Grant Program Funds to Protect Faith-Based Institutions and Nonprofit Organizations Against Targeted Attacks

Today, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will distribute $160 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) funds as a first tranche of additional funding that the Biden-Harris Administration secured to protect faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations against targeted attacks. The announcement accompanies DHS’s release of an amended Notice of Funding Opportunity that will now enable qualifying institutions and organizations to apply for these additional NSGP funds.

The $160 million in additional funds are a portion of the $390 million that were included in the fiscal year 2024 National Security Supplemental, a key priority of the Administration as it continues to intensify its efforts to combat the dramatic increase in hate crimes and other forms of targeted violence against faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations. In total for fiscal year 2024, the Administration has secured $664 million for the NSGP, more than double last year’s $305 million appropriation. Earlier this year, DHS announced $274.5 million in available NGSP funds and intends to make the balance of those funds available later this year.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in hate crimes and other forms of violence targeted against faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The additional Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding that we are announcing today will provide these institutions and organizations with much-needed resources to strengthen their security and protect their communities from harm.”

The rise in hate crimes and other forms of targeted violence has increased sharply since the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks against Israel. In light of the changing threat environment, the Nonprofit Security Grant Program has become a more important resource to faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations to strengthen their security posture. In 2023, over 2,200 faith-based and other nonprofit organizations utilized over $305 million in NSGP funding to purchase security cameras, developing evacuation plans, additional warnings and alert systems, gates and lighting, access control systems, and training programs for staff.

The distribution of grant funds is one element of DHS’s multi-pronged strategy to protect communities and their institutions from targeted violence. DHS regularly communicates with over 2,000 state, local, tribal, territorial, and campus law enforcement officials and with the leadership of all national-level law enforcement associations. The DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships distributes security resources to over 65,000 faith partners to share resources to enhance safety in local communities, including faith-based communities. Some examples of DHS work include:

Releasing the “Resources and Information for Faith and Community Leaders Regarding the Israel - Hamas Conflict” website in October, which continues to be updated with threat assessments pertaining to the homeland and all relevant resources to keep faith-based communities and institutions safe;

Distributing our Protecting Places of Worship resource guide, which we provided to synagogues, religious schools, mosques, community centers, and other nonprofits in partnership with the FBI;

Providing Protective Security Advisors in every state to guide and advise faith communities on how to most effectively secure their facilities with existing resources;

Releasing the Physical Security Performance Goals to help houses of worship and other faith-based organizations enhance their security; and

Convening the Faith-Based Security Advisory Council and through the Protecting Places of Worship initiative, an effort co-led by DHS, the Department of Justice and the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

Funding of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program has been a priority for the Biden-Harris Administration. Historically, applications to access the competitive program have far exceeded the funds available. The Administration’s success in securing $390 million in supplemental funding – resulting in total funding for the program that is more than double last year’s appropriation – will enable previously-unfunded yet at-risk houses of worship, religious schools, and nonprofit organizations to implement new security measures to protect their congregations, students and teachers, employees and members, and their broader communities across the country.