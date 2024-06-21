Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center Open in Neshoba County

MADISON, Miss. – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Neshoba County to help survivors affected by the April 8-11, 2024, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding. 

Specialists from FEMA, the State of Mississippi and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, check the status of their application, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.

The center is located at:
Dixon Volunteer Fire Department (look for the FEMA signage)
14800 Highway 21 South
Philadelphia, MS 39350
Opening: Noon to 6 p.m., June 21
Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The center is closed on Sunday.

In addition, the following recovery centers are already open:

Hinds County
Smith-Wills Stadium parking lot (look for the FEMA signage)
1200 Cool Papa Bell Drive
Jackson, MS 39216

Hinds County
Cleon McKnight Tennis Center parking lot at Hinds Community College (look for the FEMA signage)
605 Hinds Blvd.
Raymond, MS 39154
This center will close permanently at 6 p.m. on June 25, 2024, but will relocate to serve another location in Hinds County.

Humphreys County
Humphreys County Multipurpose Building (look for the FEMA signage across the street from Willard Jack Trucking)
417 Silver City Road
Belzoni, MS 39038

All recovery centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Centers are closed on Sunday. 

To find the location of all centers, visit fema.gov/drc. Homeowners and renters can visit any center for help.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 
800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. 

For the latest information on recovery from the April tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4790. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

