Out for Undergrad (O4U) Releases Report on Embracing LGBTQ2+ Inclusion as a Strategic Advantage
Companies that prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion create environments where all employees can thrive, ultimately driving innovation, productivity, and competitive advantage.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) has released a report on embracing LGBTQ2+ inclusion as a strategic advantage for corporations. The report summarizes the findings of Out to Succeed 2.0, a comprehensive global study conducted by Out Leadership and Out for Undergrad (O4U) which shares the experiences and perspectives of over 2,700 LGBTQ+ employees across five continents. The full survey is available at https://outleadership.com/news/out-to-succeed-2-0-announcement.
Today’s ever competitive global business environment demands more than just attracting a diverse workforce — companies must curate inclusive workplaces that empower all employees to reach their full potential. Employees who feel supported, encouraged, and valued as their complete selves unlock their best work.
“Out to Succeed 2.0 reveals the areas where corporations have improved in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of LGBTQ2+ employees since 2018,” says Dr. Cindi Love, Executive Director of O4U. “And, it identifies gaps and actionable improvements. What we uncovered: LGBTQ+ employees are not just seeking workplaces that invite diversity. They’re specifically looking for employers that actively prioritize inclusion and support for their identities. However, even as more and more LGBTQ+ professionals feel safe being out at work, barriers to true acceptance persist."
Highlights of Out to Succeed 2.0 include:
1. Reputation Matters: A staggering 92% of LGBTQ+ employees consider a company’s reputation regarding LGBTQ+ inclusion when considering job opportunities. Job seekers are increasingly aware of what true inclusion looks like at work, and they prioritize employers who nurture empowering work environments to help them reach new heights.
2. Networking Power: Building personal and professional networks is a cornerstone of career success. For LGBTQ+ employees, their identity isn’t a barrier, but a bridge: nearly four out of five (78%) report that being LGBTQ+ has helped them expand their networks. LGBTQ+ professionals are resilient and resourceful, looking inward at their identities to form deeper connections with those inside and outside of the queer community.
3. Challenges Persist: Despite the progress shown since the last Out to Succeed in 2018, disparities persist, particularly for those that hold intersectional identities. Black lesbian employees are 1.6 times more likely than other LGBTQ+ individuals to experience discomfort or insult from colleagues regarding LGBTQ+ issues. It’s essential that employers understand how their employees that hold multiple marginalized identities face unique challenges.
As workplaces continue to evolve, embracing LGBTQ2+ inclusion isn’t just a moral imperative; it’s a strategic advantage. Companies that prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion create environments where all employees can thrive, ultimately driving innovation, productivity, and competitive advantage.
The insights from this survey serve as a call to action for employers worldwide to prioritize LGBTQ2+ inclusion not as a checkbox but as a fundamental pillar of their organizational culture. By fostering environments where LGBTQ2+ employees feel valued, respected, and supported, companies can unlock the full potential of their workforce and lead the charge towards a more equitable future.
O4U has been a trusted ambassador between LGBTQ2+ talent and the corporate world for two decades. Every year, more than 100 early-career LGBTQ2+ professionals volunteer to create industry-specific career development opportunities for over 1,000 undergraduate students and 200 sponsor organizations through Out for Undergrad. There is no cost for students to attend these life-changing experiences and leave prepared to live authentically, bring their whole self to work and break down barriers in corporate recruitment, retention and advancement of LGBTQ2+ employees.
Organizations looking for support in creating spaces where employees find a sense of belonging and purpose, leading to higher employee retention, should contact the O4U Consultancy practice for a custom engagement at info@outforundergrad.org.
