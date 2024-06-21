Women’s Behavioral Health Technical Assistance Center

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to enhance the capacity of women’s behavioral health providers, general healthcare providers, and others involved in the holistic care of women to address the diverse needs of women with or at risk for mental health and substance use conditions, including women with or at risk for mental and substance use conditions that were greatly impacted by COVID.

Eligibility

Eligible applicants are State, local, Tribal, and territorial governments, Tribal organizations, nonprofit community-based entities, and primary care and behavioral health organizations to address community behavioral health needs worsened by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $12,500,000 total for five years

Anticipated Number of Awards: 1

Anticipated Award Amount: $2,500,000 per year

Length of Project: Up to 5 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No

Proposed budgets cannot exceed $2,500,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.