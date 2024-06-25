Ikan International Wins Best of Show Award from AV Technology Magazine at InfoComm 2024
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikan International is proud to announce that its PoE (Power over Ethernet) studio lights have been awarded the prestigious Best of Show Award by AV Technology magazine at InfoComm 2024, presented by AVIXA. This accolade highlights Ikan International's commitment to innovation and excellence in the audiovisual industry.
Ikan International team wins Best of Show award at Infocomm 2024 for their Lyra LBX8-POE Power Over Ethernet LED Soft Light.
The award-winning PoE lights were prominently featured at the AVIXA TV booth, which streamed live throughout the event. The exceptional quality and versatility of Ikan's PoE lighting solutions provided the perfect illumination for the booth, ensuring that every broadcast was vibrant and professionally lit.
"We are thrilled to receive the Best of Show Award from AV Technology magazine," said James Tian, CEO of Ikan International. "This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge lighting solutions that meet the evolving needs of the AV industry. Our PoE lights are designed to provide reliable, high-quality lighting with the convenience of Power over Ethernet, making them ideal for a wide range of professional applications."
InfoComm 2024, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, is the premier event for the professional audiovisual industry. The show brings together top AV professionals, manufacturers, and thought leaders from around the world to showcase the latest innovations and trends in the industry.
Ikan International's PoE lights stood out among the competition, impressing judges with their advanced features, ease of use, and exceptional performance. These lights are designed to simplify installation and operation, providing powerful and efficient lighting solutions for studios, broadcast environments, corporate studios and Classrooms.
The Best of Show Award from AV Technology magazine is a testament to Ikan International's ongoing commitment to quality and innovation. As the AV industry continues to evolve, Ikan remains at the forefront, delivering products that enhance the capabilities and creativity of AV professionals worldwide.
For more information about Ikan International and its award-winning PoE lights, please visit www.ikancorp.com.
About Ikan International
Ikan International is a leading provider of innovative broadcast solutions, offering cutting-edge products and technologies for the audiovisual and broadcast industries. With a global presence and a commitment to quality and innovation, Ikan empowers professionals with reliable, dependable equipment that maximizes value.
