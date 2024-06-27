Sandstone Care Extends Its Advanced Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Services to Naperville, Illinois
A new option for teen and young adult mental health and addiction treatment in Northern Chicago
We are thrilled to introduce our Naperville community to specialized programs that proactively address and avert crises”NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Care is delighted to showcase its comprehensive suite of mental health and substance use treatment programs now available in Naperville. Designed specifically for adolescents and young adults, the facility offers various treatment modules, including a Teen Substance Use Disorder Intensive Outpatient Program, a Young Adult Substance Use Disorder Partial Hospitalization Program, Teen Mood Intensive Outpatient Program, and Young Adult Mood Partial Hospitalization Program and Intensive Outpatient Program.
— Sarah Fletcher, LPC LAC
Nestled amidst the tranquil scenery of DuPage County, our addiction treatment center in Naperville, IL provides an ideal mix of suburban tranquility and proximity to vibrant cities such as Chicago, Aurora, and Joliet. Conveniently located near the intersection of I-55 and S. Cass Avenue, our center offers easy accessibility for everyone.
The center is led by Clarque Johnson, MA, LCPC, who guides our team in delivering evidence-based therapies tailored to each individual's needs. These therapies target a variety of mental health conditions, including depression, trauma, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and ADHD, in addition to treating substance use issues related to marijuana, alcohol, opioids, and stimulants.
Sandstone Care is recognized for its specialized services catering to specific age groups, effectively addressing the distinctive challenges encountered at different stages of life. With a comprehensive dual diagnosis approach, the facility concurrently treats mental health and substance use disorders, fostering sustainable recovery. The emphasis on small group sessions ensures tailored attention, and each treatment path is customized, with options ranging from 60 to 90-day programs for adolescents, alongside academic and vocational support to aid clients in succeeding academically and professionally. A fundamental component of Sandstone Care’s methodology is family engagement, which supports collective healing.
Sandstone Care is a premier provider of mental health and substance use treatment services for teens, young adults, and their families. With additional locations in Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and Illinois, Sandstone Care delivers a broad spectrum of services, including detox, residential treatment, and outpatient care. For more details, please visit the Sandstone Care website. Those seeking further information about treatment options can contact Sandstone Care’s Naperville facility, which offers round-the-clock support at (888) 611-4251. The center accepts most major insurance plans and provides immediate verification of benefits to clarify costs for families upfront.
Clint Mally
Sandstone Care
+1 888-611-4251
email us here
What is Sandstone Care?