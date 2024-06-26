Sandstone Care: A Haven of Healing for Every Age Group
Teen & Young Adult Mental Health and Addiction TreatmentUNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Care, a leading provider in age-specific mental health and substance use treatment, offers compassionate care options for all ages. From teens to young adults and adults, Sandstone understands the nuances of each age group.
Sandstone Care stands out for its comprehensive treatment options that address how drug addiction and mental health struggles require different recovery strategies based on individuals’ ages.
Sandstone Care offers major benefits, such as:
Multiple Locations: Sandstone has dedicated addiction treatment facilities in Colorado, Maryland, Illinois, and Virginia. Centers across these areas also treat mental health, dual diagnosis, and co-occurring conditions.
Age-Specific Programs: Sandstone’s programs address the developmental, social, and emotional needs of each age group. From teen addiction treatment and young adult rehab to addiction treatment services targeted to adults, this age-specific approach ensures effective recovery support.
Evidence-Based Therapy: Proven practices like dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) help ensure the best possible outcomes for each client. Traditional techniques like talk therapy also ensure unique circumstances are adequately addressed.
Individualized Treatment Plans: Sandstone considers each client’s needs, goals, and progress. This ensures a curated treatment plan that promotes a stronger chance of sustainable recovery.
Small Group Sizes: With a 1:8 therapist-to-client ratio, each individual receives ample support and guidance. This encourages clients to open up and grow together through shared experiences and challenges.
Various Levels of Care: Approaches include Medical Detox, Teen Residential, Transitional Living, Day Treatment (PHP), and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs). This allows relevant care at every stage of recovery.
Ongoing Support: Academic and vocational support can help teens and adults keep up with schoolwork and feel confident in their jobs. Family therapy services allow families to rebuild relationships damaged by addiction and mental health challenges.
Leveraging the expertise of over 400 medical professionals, Sandstone provides top-notch treatment plans designed to help clients thrive. With a caring and tailored approach to mental health and addiction treatment, Sandstone is an invaluable solution for your or your loved one’s healing.
If you’d like to learn more about Sandstone Care’s unique, age-specific programs or the admissions process, contact them today. Lasting recovery is one quick phone call away.
About Sandstone Care
Sandstone Care empowers teens, young adults, and adults struggling with substance use or mental health challenges. Through evidence-based, personalized programs, they provide age-specific treatment plans to foster healing and growth. Located across the United States, their expert team fosters supportive environments to help individuals heal and reach their full potential.
Clint Mally
Sandstone Care
+1 888-611-4251
email us here
What is Sandstone Care?