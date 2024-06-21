Governor addresses Supreme Court decision upholding gun control law to protect domestic violence victims 

SANTA FE – Today, the Supreme Court upheld a federal gun control law intended to protect victims of domestic violence, preserving national protections that reflect law already established in New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation in 2019 that strengthened New Mexico’s gun safety laws by restricting firearm access for people convicted of various domestic violence crimes or stalking, and those subject to active domestic violence restraining orders.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s decision affirms that domestic violence abusers should not have access to firearms. In New Mexico, this has been the law of the land since the first year of my administration. This 8-1 decision makes it clear that law enforcement in New Mexico can enforce this law and my administration expects them to do so. Keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers saves lives and does not infringe on Second Amendment rights. While I agree with this ruling by the Supreme Court, our fight for additional constitutional protections from gun violence will continue.”