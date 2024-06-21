Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,888 in the last 365 days.

Governor addresses Supreme Court decision upholding gun control law to protect domestic violence victims 

SANTA FE – Today, the Supreme Court upheld a federal gun control law intended to protect victims of domestic violence, preserving national protections that reflect law already established in New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation in 2019 that strengthened New Mexico’s gun safety laws by restricting firearm access for people convicted of various domestic violence crimes or stalking, and those subject to active domestic violence restraining orders.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s decision affirms that domestic violence abusers should not have access to firearms. In New Mexico, this has been the law of the land since the first year of my administration. This 8-1 decision makes it clear that law enforcement in New Mexico can enforce this law and my administration expects them to do so. Keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers saves lives and does not infringe on Second Amendment rights. While I agree with this ruling by the Supreme Court, our fight for additional constitutional protections from gun violence will continue.”

You just read:

Governor addresses Supreme Court decision upholding gun control law to protect domestic violence victims 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more