Shaftsbury barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B3002217

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 6-21-24 / 1435 hours

STREET: Hapgood Pond Road

TOWN: Peru, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stone Place Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy/Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Marcia Van Dyck

AGE: 86

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newtown, Pennsylvania

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: CrossTrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the afternoon of 6/21/24, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a one vehicle roll-over crash on Hapgood Pond Road in the town of Peru, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator, Van Dyck (86) who reported she was traveling north at approximately 35 miles per hour when she feel asleep behind the wheel, crossed the centerline and struck a tree off the shoulder of the roadway. After colliding with the tree Van Dyck's vehicle overturned.

Van Dyck was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Peru Fire Department and Londonderry Rescue.