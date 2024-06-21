Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,887 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

 

CASE#: 24B3002217       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 6-21-24 / 1435 hours

STREET: Hapgood Pond Road

TOWN: Peru, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stone Place Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy/Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Blacktop

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Marcia Van Dyck

AGE: 86

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newtown, Pennsylvania

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: CrossTrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the afternoon of 6/21/24, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a one vehicle roll-over crash on Hapgood Pond Road in the town of Peru, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator, Van Dyck (86) who reported she was traveling north at approximately 35 miles per hour when she feel asleep behind the wheel, crossed the centerline and struck a tree off the shoulder of the roadway. After colliding with the tree Van Dyck's vehicle overturned.

 

Van Dyck was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Peru Fire Department and Londonderry Rescue.

You just read:

Shaftsbury barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more