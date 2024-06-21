Shaftsbury barracks / Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B3002217
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 6-21-24 / 1435 hours
STREET: Hapgood Pond Road
TOWN: Peru, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stone Place Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy/Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Marcia Van Dyck
AGE: 86
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newtown, Pennsylvania
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: CrossTrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the afternoon of 6/21/24, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a one vehicle roll-over crash on Hapgood Pond Road in the town of Peru, VT. Troopers made contact with the operator, Van Dyck (86) who reported she was traveling north at approximately 35 miles per hour when she feel asleep behind the wheel, crossed the centerline and struck a tree off the shoulder of the roadway. After colliding with the tree Van Dyck's vehicle overturned.
Van Dyck was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was uninjured.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Peru Fire Department and Londonderry Rescue.