Sandstone Care’s Rockville Rehab: Teens & Young Adults’ Recovery Solution

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Care’s Rockville teen and young adults rehab in Maryland showcases its dedication to age-specific mental health and substance use treatment. Catered to teens and young adults, this center embodies compassionate, comprehensive care to help individuals heal and feel fulfilled.

Situated in Rockville, service areas include Baltimore, Gaithersburg, Washington D.C., and Silver Spring. Sandstone prides itself on comfortable and conducive environments where its clients can grow. This philosophy also extends to its expert therapists and medical professionals, who not only guide clients through curated treatments but also prepare them for life outside of rehab.

From drug to alcohol addiction and mental health conditions, like bipolar and anxiety, Sandstone’s Rockville rehab can help. By tailoring treatment to age-specific needs and individual circumstances, each client receives effective care to help them achieve lasting wellness.

Levels of care for every stage of recovery include:

Inpatient: 5-21 days with 24/7 medical supervision on-site
Teen Residential: 60-90 days of on-site treatment
Transitional Living: 2-6 months, targeted at young adults with substance use disorders (SUDs)
Day Treatment (PHP): 4 weeks of on-site care for 3-4 hours, 5 days each week
Intensive Outpatient (IOP): 12 weeks of on-site sessions, usually 3-4 days a week

Through extensive individual and group counseling and evidence-based techniques, clients learn valuable life skills. From stress management to relapse prevention, individuals in treatment are assured a manageable path to long-lasting recovery.

Mental health treatment for teens allows individuals struggling with co-occurring mental health conditions to address the root of their challenges and confidently work toward holistic health. The Rockville drug rehab for young adults ensures support as each client embarks on the road to sobriety.

Whether you or your loved one needs dual diagnosis support, SUD treatment, or mental health care, Sandstone offers the individualized guidance you need. To get you or your loved one back on track, feel free to reach out to Sandstone Care and find out about their admissions process. Don’t hesitate to explore their website and learn more about their age-specific programs.

About Sandstone Care
Sandstone Care empowers teens, young adults, and adults struggling with substance use or mental health challenges. Through evidence-based, personalized programs, they provide age-specific treatment plans to foster healing and growth. Located across the United States, their expert team fosters supportive environments to help individuals heal and reach their full potential.

Clint Mally
Sandstone Care
+1 888-611-4251
email us here

