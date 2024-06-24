Alternative Family Services Expands Enhanced Care Management Programs to Five New California Counties
First launched in Alameda County in 2023, the ECM program at AFS is expanding to Napa, Sacramento, San Francisco, Solano, and Sonoma Counties.SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Family Services (AFS) is excited to announce plans to expand its Enhanced Care Management (ECM) program into five additional counties in Northern California. Building on the success of its initial launch in Alameda County in 2023, AFS is expanding ECM services in Napa, Sacramento, San Francisco, Solano, and Sonoma Counties.
Enhanced Care Management Program: A Lifeline for Families
Since its inception, AFS's ECM program has been dedicated to addressing the comprehensive needs of Medi-Cal recipients. It goes beyond healthcare to tackle critical issues such as housing and transportation. By partnering with medical-managed care plans, AFS connects families with dedicated caseworkers who help navigate and find solutions for their unique challenges.
Expansion Partners and Impact
AFS has teamed up with prominent managed care plan providers, including Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento County, as part of this expansion. In Alameda County, AFS collaborates with Alameda Alliance and Full Circle Health Network, among others. This collaborative approach ensures families receive the holistic support they need to thrive.
Leadership and Vision
“I am beyond excited about the expansion of the AFS ECM program,” said Marsha Lewis-Akyeem, CEO of AFS. “Enhanced Care Management enables us to broaden our scope and provide critical preventative services and support across Northern California.”
Success and Dedication
“We have seen tremendous success so far from the AFS ECM program in Alameda County,” added Manisha Sandhu, Program Director of the AFS Oakland office. “Our dedicated employees are eager to extend their support to these new counties and continue positively impacting the lives of those we serve.”
Learn More
For more information about Alternative Family Services' enhanced care management program, please visit https://www.afs4kids.org/blog/qa-on-enhanced-care-management-at-afs/
About Alternative Family Services
Alternative Family Services (AFS) provides foster care, adoption, mental health, and family services. Since 1978, AFS has been a vibrant community dedicated to helping foster children and youth, supported by a diverse staff and collaborative partnerships throughout California. Learn more at www.afs4kids.org.
Jennifer Harper, Director of Marketing and Communications
Alternative Family Services
8003001022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube