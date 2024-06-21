'TIPS: Adventures in the Piano Bar' Unveils the Piano Bar World Through Dan Ruskin's Eyes
Dan Ruskin's 'TIPS: Adventures in the Piano Bar' shares humorous, insightful stories and practical advice from decades of live entertainment experience.
TIPS offers a humorous, no-nonsense guide to becoming a successful live entertainer, filled with personal anecdotes and practical advice.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary piano player Dan Ruskin guides aspiring talent through the intricacies of the piano bar business – from handling singers to 'managing the management' in a humorous, no-nonsense account of how to be a successful live entertainer. Drawing on his decades of experience playing in such iconic venues as Washington's Mayflower Hotel, Ruskin offers a blend of practical advice, personal anecdotes, and reflections on the power of music to connect people.
About the Book:
In TIPS, readers are taken back to a fascinating history of America's love for singing in groups interwoven with delightful sidebars of the author's unique experience playing in glamorous rooms and dives for royals and riff-raff. The book includes never-before-heard stories about working alongside some of the giants in music and the entertainment industries, as well as politicians, The Rockettes, and even a mobster or two.
Some Key Tips from Dan Ruskin:
1. Listen to People:
While musical talent is important, listening to your customers is just as important. They are there to make a memory; they don't want to be embarrassed and are hoping to impress the piano player. Be friendly, open, and play along with them, and you can't go wrong.
2. Learn from Bartenders:
Successful piano bar players understand the art of hospitality and building relationships with customers. Observe and emulate skilled bartenders to cultivate these skills.
3. When You Hear "Live Music," Think "Dead Music":
This tip delves into the evolution of music from a live, temporary experience to a recorded and reproducible form. The author highlights how the advent of recording technology changed the definition of music and its relationship with audiences.
4. Accompanists, Honor Your Singers:
This tip emphasizes the importance of collaboration and mutual respect between singers and accompanists. It addresses the importance of acknowledging a singer's passion and strengths rather than seeking perfection.
5. Define Yourself:
The author's advice shifts towards the business aspect of running a piano bar, exploring how to define your niche, and catering to a specific audience.
6. Always Laugh at Stories Told in Bars:
This tip takes a humorous turn, highlighting the unpredictable and sometimes absurd nature of the piano bar business. The author recounts a personal anecdote about a gig at the prestigious Rainbow Room, which turned out to be a far cry from what he expected.
7. Lights! Sound! And . . .
This chapter addresses the technical aspects of the job. Dan gives his recommendations about what kinds of microphones to use and staging for any particular room.
The Interview:
The 2nd part of "TIPS" is an interview Dan recorded with journalist Robin Rupli, which was to be aired on the Voice of America. It offers insights into Mr. Ruskin's background growing up in Buffalo, NY, and how he developed his approach as an entertainer. As a singer himself, Ruskin understands the vulnerabilities and strengths of singers, enabling him to create a supportive environment. Ruskin addresses the highs and lows of live performing from his own life, showcasing the courage required to put oneself out there alone onstage. While technical skill is essential, Ruskin's emphasis on empathy, storytelling, and connecting with the audience reveals the importance of passion and genuine human connection in the piano bar experience.
About the Author:
Dan Ruskin is a renowned piano player, songwriter, and humorist whose career spans decades. He started as a teenage television host in Miami, Florida, before venturing to New York City, where he worked as a song plugger for Chappell Music and an actor in movies, television, and commercials. Ruskin has been profiled on BBC America, and his columns have been featured in Sheet Music Magazine, The Daily Feed, and Roll Call.
Ruskin has performed in various venues, including his own floating piano bar, and has appeared in revues including "A Political Party," "Cross Your Fingers," and "Yestermorrow." He is a voice-over actor, a former vocal coach at Carnegie Hall, and a rehearsal pianist at Radio City Music Hall.
Idea Behind This Book:
Years of playing piano bars night after night gave Dan Ruskin a wealth of knowledge about live performing. During the Covid lockdown, a friend's suggestion sparked the idea for this book.
Availability:
Available on Amazon, "TIPS" is not just for musicians; it's a book for anyone who has ever felt the power of music to inspire and bring people together.
