Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on June 25 and July 9, 2024

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

June 25, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is June 24 at 2 p.m.

Bill 11-24, Finance - Economic Development Fund - Make Office Vacancy Extinct (MOVE) Grant Program - Established, would establish a business incentive grant program under the Economic Development Fund to support eligible businesses with the rental costs of locating, relocating or expanding office space in the County, codify incentives for new businesses relocating to the County currently provided under the Make Office Vacancy Extinct (MOVE) pilot grant program, provide incentives to new and existing businesses expanding operations in the County, and set eligibility criteria for how businesses qualify for the program incentives.

July 9, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is July 8 at 2 p.m.

Bill 12-24, Police - Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee - Compensation, would provide compensation for the civilian member of the Police Trial Board, change the compensation for Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) members, and generally amend the law regarding the PAB and ACC.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

