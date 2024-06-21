Submit Release
Measure to restrict tax increases cannot appear on November ballot, California Supreme Court rules

Measure to restrict tax increases cannot appear on November ballot, California Supreme Court rulesMartin.Novitski Thu, 06/20/2024 - 09:07 NewsLink A ballot measure that would have required voter approval for any future state tax increases violates the state Constitution and will not be allowed to appear on November ballots as planned, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

