Work Hard Dress Right Announces Grand Opening in Newark This September
From healthcare scrubs to chefwear to safety workwear, WorkHardDressRight represents the best and most popular brands.
Work Hard Dress Right announces the opening of a new store in Newark, NJ. The store will offer high-quality workwear, including FR and Hi-vis clothing.
Our new store on Ferry Street will make it easier than ever for Newark's workers to access the high-quality apparel they need to do their jobs.”NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work Hard Dress Right, a leading retailer in high-quality workwear, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new store in Newark, scheduled for this coming September. Located at 283 Ferry Street, the new store promises to provide Newark's hard-working community with top-notch work apparel, including specialized FR and Hi-vis clothing.
— WHDR spokesperson
A WHDR spokesperson expressed enthusiasm about the new location: "We are thrilled to open our doors in Newark, a city known for its robust workforce and vibrant community. At Work Hard Dress Right, we believe that every worker deserves access to the best possible gear. Our new store on Ferry Street will make it easier than ever for Newark's workers to access the high-quality apparel they need to do their jobs safely and comfortably."
The grand opening is set to include exclusive promotions, product display, and special events designed to introduce the community to a wide range of workwear that combines functionality with style. The event details will be announced as the date approaches.
"We encourage everyone to visit our new location in September and see for themselves the variety and quality of our products. Follow us on our social media platforms to stay updated with the latest news and special offers leading up to the grand opening," added the WHDR spokesperson.
Work Hard Dress Right is committed to becoming an integral part of the Newark community by not only providing excellent products but also by engaging in local events and initiatives that support the area's workers.
About Work Hard Dress Right
Work Hard Dress Right, is a leading provider of high-quality workwear designed to meet the demands of hardworking professionals. Committed to ensuring safety, comfort, and confidence in work attire, Work Hard Dress Right offers durable, functional, and stylish workwear for various fields including construction, healthcare, and hospitality. With a mission to support the workforce with top-notch products and exceptional customer service, Work Hard Dress Right equips professionals with the gear they need to tackle their day with confidence, celebrating the spirit of hard work and dedication, Work Hard Dress Right is a Feury Image Group company.
About Feury Image Group
Businesses turn to Feury Image Group when seeking a web-based managed custom uniform program for streamlined ordering, real-time inventory tracking and distribution, significantly reducing the investment in time, cost and effort. Its tailored solutions ensure high-quality uniforms and unparalleled convenience, making for an effortless transition from an existing laundry program or easing the burden of an existing uniform system. For more information on uniform programs, visit: Managed Programs - Feury Image Group
For more information, including exclusive content and news about the upcoming store opening in Newark, please visit www.workharddressright.com and follow us on social media.
