Transportation Board OKs five-year construction program update

PHOENIX – The State Transportation Board has approved the 2025-2029 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program, which emphasizes pavement and bridge improvements and expanding several key highways.

The final 2025-2029 Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program is available for review at azdot.gov/FiveYearProgram.

The $8.2 billion program puts a major emphasis on improving highway pavement and bridge infrastructure throughout greater Arizona, which encompasses areas outside of Maricopa and Pima counties. The plan provides more than $2.5 billion for these high-priority improvements during the next five years. This amounts to an average investment of approximately $500 million per year to preserve, rehabilitate and replace pavement and bridges.

The program provides a total of $800 million over five years for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as intersection improvements, smart technology, freight mobility and signs, signals and lighting.

It also allocates $780 million for projects that widen highways or improve interchanges across greater Arizona, including:

Widening and improving US 93 between Wickenburg and I-40 in Kingman, including expanding three segments of the highway from two to four lanes. The US 93 improvements include the ongoing widening project near Wickenburg , along with new projects near Cane Springs, Vista Royale and Big Jim Wash.

Widening the last two-lane section of State Route 260 in the Lion Springs area between Payson and Heber-Overgaard. This will complete a four-lane divided highway along the entire SR 260 corridor.

Constructing a new I-40 interchange at Rancho Santa Fe Parkway in Kingman.

In the Maricopa County region, the program features approximately $2 billion in construction projects planned in conjunction with the Maricopa Association of Governments. Those projects include:

In Pima County, in coordination with the Pima Association of Governments, the program includes $849 million toward:

Improvements to I-10: Kino to Country Club , which includes building a new interchange at I-10 and Country Club Road, reconstructing the interchange at Kino Parkway and also widening I-10 in the area.

Reconstructing the I-19 interchange at Irvington Road.

The program also includes over $57 million for airport projects throughout the state.

Funding for the statewide program comes from federal, state and local dollars in addition to money generated by users of transportation services in Arizona, primarily through gasoline and diesel fuel taxes and the Arizona vehicle license tax. Both the Maricopa and Pima County regions have voter-approved sales taxes for transportation that fund expansion projects.

ADOT’s five-year program is developed by working closely with local governments, regional transportation planning organizations and tribal communities to prioritize projects that are ready to build or design. ADOT also receives guidance from the Arizona Division Office of the Federal Highway Administration while developing and implementing the program.

Changes to the five-year program may occur throughout the year and can be viewed at estip.azdot.gov.