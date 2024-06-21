CRISPR Therapy Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

CRISPR Therapy Market

DelveInsight’s CRISPR Therapy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “CRISPR Therapy Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the CRISPR Therapy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CRISPR Therapy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the CRISPR Therapy Market Report:

The CRISPR Therapy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In February 2024, Intellia Therapeutics and ReCode Therapeutics have announced a strategic partnership aimed at developing innovative genetic medicines for cystic fibrosis treatment. This collaboration will utilize Intellia’s advanced gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology.

In February 2024, The European Commission has granted approval for the first CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, CASGEVY, intended for treating Sickle Cell Disease and Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia.

According to research conducted by Alexander K.M et al. (2023), the occurrence and frequency of ATTR-CM per 100,000 individuals have risen steadily over the years (incidence, 2004: 3.7; 2022: 11.5; prevalence, 2004: 5.1; 2022: 35.1) in the United States.

According to data from the SEER database, the incidence rate of new cases of Multiple Myeloma was 7.1 per 100,000 men and women annually. In 2023, it is estimated that there will be approximately 35,000 new cases of Multiple Myeloma in the United States, based on SEER projections.

In the United States, there are a minimum of 1,200 individuals diagnosed with transfusion-dependent thalassemia.

According to the American Society of Hematology, sickle cell disease impacts an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 individuals in the United States.

Key CRISPR Therapy Companies: Intellia Therapeutics, Excision BioTherapeutic, CRISPR Therapeutics, and others

Key CRISPR Therapy Therapies: NTLA-2001 and NTLA-2002, EBT-101, CTX131, and others

The CRISPR Therapy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage CRISPR Therapy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the CRISPR Therapy market dynamics.

CRISPR Therapy Overview

CRISPR therapy refers to a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows scientists to make precise changes to DNA within cells. It utilizes CRISPR-Cas9, a system derived from bacteria, to target specific sequences of DNA and make alterations such as correcting mutations, inserting or deleting genes, or regulating gene expression

CRISPR Therapy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

CRISPR Therapy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The CRISPR Therapy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of CRISPR Therapy

Prevalent Cases of CRISPR Therapy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of CRISPR Therapy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic CRISPR Therapy

CRISPR Therapy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the CRISPR Therapy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers CRISPR Therapy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the CRISPR Therapy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

CRISPR Therapy Therapies and Key Companies

CTX120: CRISPR Therapeutics

CB-010: Caribou Biosciences

EBT-101: Excision BioTherapeutics

NTLA-2001: Intellia Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapy Market Strengths

NTLA-2002, potential to be the best-in-class HAE prophylaxis agent and only single-dose treatment.

CASGEVY uses the novel CRISPR geneediting technology to modify patients’ blood cells and transplant the modified cells back into the bone marrow, triggering an increase in the production of hemoglob.

CRISPR Therapy Market Opportunities

CRISPR-based editing Technologies are a Promising New Therapeutic Modality. It treat Treat patients at the root cause of their disease; Single dose treatment with potential lifelong benefit; Reduce burden to the healthcare system over a patient’s lifetime.

The development of new gene-editing tools like base editors and prime editors has expanded the potential applications of CRISPR technology.

Scope of the CRISPR Therapy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key CRISPR Therapy Companies: Intellia Therapeutics, Excision BioTherapeutic, CRISPR Therapeutics, and others

Key CRISPR Therapy Therapies: NTLA-2001 and NTLA-2002, EBT-101, CTX131, and others

CRISPR Therapy Therapeutic Assessment: CRISPR Therapy current marketed and CRISPR Therapy emerging therapies

CRISPR Therapy Market Dynamics: CRISPR Therapy market drivers and CRISPR Therapy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

CRISPR Therapy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, CRISPR Therapy Market Access and Reimbursement

