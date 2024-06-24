Summer Pet Anxiety Season is Here: Helping Pets Through Fireworks and Summer Storms
Tips Every Pet Parent Needs to KnowGREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's no secret that every year dogs in the United States suffer some kind of phobia during the summer months, due to triggers like fireworks or random summer storms. It’s also a time when more animals travel with their families, and car rides can be a source of stress as well.
Knowing that, Snoozer Pet Products is sponsoring a nation-wide Summer of Comfort campaign to educate pet owners on the best ways to calm their pets during anxiety-filled summer months. Dr. Angelica Dimock, a Minnesota shelter and emergency medicine veterinarian who has a wide range of experience on the topic, is leading the campaign to give tips and tricks to dog and cat parents whose animals are inflicted with anxiety.
Dr. Dimock has the following tips to keep your pet calm over the next few months:
• Pet parents should desensitize your animal to the noise ahead of the event. Playing sounds of fireworks or thunderstorms to get them accustomed to what it sounds like can help acclimate them to the actual events. It's best to gradually increase the volume over time and is ideal to start months before.
• There's nothing better than creating a special room the day of the event where the animal can hide. The most soundproof room in the house or apartment is ideal, putting toys and other familiar things in the room, as well as a Snoozer Cozy Cave Bed, that has burrowing properties. Animals love to crawl in small spaces when they are scared.
• Calming aids like a special shirt that hugs the pet or even natural supplements like CBD is helpful. But note that sometimes these products work and sometimes they don’t. Every pet is different.
• If anxiety issues are severe, reach out to a veterinarian to see if pharmaceuticals may be needed to further alleviate a pet's stress.
When it comes to travel, there are many tips as well:
• Pets should practice riding in a car. Often times the only times a dog or cat is in a car is when they go to the vet. Trips around the block can show them car rides aren't bad.
• Car motion can cause sickness in some pets, as they can be placed in a variety of directions. An anti-anxiety car seat like the Lookout Dog Car Seat, which places them at window level, and has them facing the right direction. All pets should be securely attached to a seat belt, and Lookout Beds have safety attachments to keep cats and dogs safe when riding in a car.
• Allow time for plenty of bathroom breaks and stops at the beginning of the trip, especially if they love to sniff new places. Don't forget the treats.
Dr. Dimock is available for interviews on summer pet anxiety. She is always surprised how some pet owners have very little education about the topic, She has been a veterinarian for almost 30 years and is a 2007 graduate of Washington State University School of Veterinary Medicine. She has worked in private practice and in animal shelters. She currently works in veterinary emergency medicine.
About Snoozer
Snoozer was established in Greenville, South Carolina in 1985 with the intention of manufacturing and selling the finest dog beds, car seats, sofas and pet accessories. The same values that drove the establishment of the company still remain in the company today. Snoozer’s leadership team are two sons of the founder, who are continuing their father’s entrepreneurial dream. They have seen the impact of the “humanization of pets.” Their first product was a heater because most pet owners kept their dogs outside. Today, most furry four leggers live inside a home in the comfort of their Snoozer bed.
