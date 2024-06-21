New Dawn Distilling Launches First Whiskey: 6-Year New York Bourbon
EINPresswire.com/ -- New Dawn Distilling is thrilled to announce the launch of its Six-Year New York Bourbon Whiskey on Juneteenth, 2024 to honor founder Dawn O'Neal's family history and resilience and celebrate the growing diversity, artistry, and complexity of whiskey.
Founded by Dawn O'Neal, PhD and distilled in collaboration by historic Alton Distillery, the bourbon will be available in California, DC, and online starting Juneteenth. From recycled glass to fair wages, New Dawn Distilling exemplifies a commitment to combining craftsmanship with a strong focus on social and environmental responsibility.
This 6-Year New York Bourbon is a sipper with a distinctive nose of apricot, anise, sugar cane, and chamomile. On the palate, it’s a harmonious blend of smoothness and mellow flavors, with discernible notes of cherry, almonds, and croissants. It's a well-balanced pour with a velvety mouthfeel and an inviting, slow-building heat that fades to a burst of juicy fruit.
New Dawn craft spirits are distinguished by yearly small-batch releases that showcase vibrant flavors, without additives or fillers, and always considers the influence of climate. From grain to glass, New Dawn emphasizes efficiency, minimizing waste, and promoting sustainable agriculture and renewable energy. New Dawn Distilling plans to release two future whiskeys: a 10-year-old NY Wheated Whiskey in the Fall of 2024 and a five-year-old CA Rye Whiskey in the Spring of 2025.
About Dawn O’Neal
Dawn O’Neal’s dynamic background includes a PhD in ecology and deep knowledge of sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices. For over a decade, Dawn has steered global initiatives in climate research and conservation. Prior to launching New Dawn Distilling, O’Neal was Vice President of the National Audubon Society and Executive Director of Audubon Delta, Director of Strategic Initiatives for The Nature Conservancy and Executive Director at Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station, among other executive roles.
About New Dawn Distilling
New Dawn Distilling was founded by bourbon lover Dawn O’Neal, who is also passionate about saving the planet. She saw a chance to combine her passions using entrepreneurship as a force for good, and New Dawn Distilling was born in 2023. Its pursuit of fair and eco-friendly practices is intertwined with authentic collaborations and investments in diverse communities, from the farmers who cultivate the grains to the moment you savor the whiskey. 1% of proceeds from New Dawn Distilling will go to water and climate initiatives.
Contact Information: highproofcreative@gmail.com
Karen V Locke
Founded by Dawn O'Neal, PhD and distilled in collaboration by historic Alton Distillery, the bourbon will be available in California, DC, and online starting Juneteenth. From recycled glass to fair wages, New Dawn Distilling exemplifies a commitment to combining craftsmanship with a strong focus on social and environmental responsibility.
This 6-Year New York Bourbon is a sipper with a distinctive nose of apricot, anise, sugar cane, and chamomile. On the palate, it’s a harmonious blend of smoothness and mellow flavors, with discernible notes of cherry, almonds, and croissants. It's a well-balanced pour with a velvety mouthfeel and an inviting, slow-building heat that fades to a burst of juicy fruit.
New Dawn craft spirits are distinguished by yearly small-batch releases that showcase vibrant flavors, without additives or fillers, and always considers the influence of climate. From grain to glass, New Dawn emphasizes efficiency, minimizing waste, and promoting sustainable agriculture and renewable energy. New Dawn Distilling plans to release two future whiskeys: a 10-year-old NY Wheated Whiskey in the Fall of 2024 and a five-year-old CA Rye Whiskey in the Spring of 2025.
About Dawn O’Neal
Dawn O’Neal’s dynamic background includes a PhD in ecology and deep knowledge of sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices. For over a decade, Dawn has steered global initiatives in climate research and conservation. Prior to launching New Dawn Distilling, O’Neal was Vice President of the National Audubon Society and Executive Director of Audubon Delta, Director of Strategic Initiatives for The Nature Conservancy and Executive Director at Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station, among other executive roles.
About New Dawn Distilling
New Dawn Distilling was founded by bourbon lover Dawn O’Neal, who is also passionate about saving the planet. She saw a chance to combine her passions using entrepreneurship as a force for good, and New Dawn Distilling was born in 2023. Its pursuit of fair and eco-friendly practices is intertwined with authentic collaborations and investments in diverse communities, from the farmers who cultivate the grains to the moment you savor the whiskey. 1% of proceeds from New Dawn Distilling will go to water and climate initiatives.
Contact Information: highproofcreative@gmail.com
Karen V Locke
High-Proof Creative
+1 503-957-4473
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram